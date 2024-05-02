Release Date: May 02, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

Adjusted net investment income for the quarter was $0.36 per share, covering the regular dividend of $0.32 per share and allowing for a supplemental dividend.

Strong core credit performance with 96.5% of the portfolio rated green, indicating high asset quality and low risk.

Consistent strategy and specialization in defensive growth industries such as healthcare and technology, which are less sensitive to economic downturns.

High level of dividend yield at 11%, with a history of consistent payouts, enhancing shareholder returns.

Robust liquidity position with $787 million available on revolving credit, providing flexibility for future investments.

Negative Points

Slight decrease in net asset value per share to $12.77, a $0.10 decline from the previous quarter.

Decrease in value of an equity position in the education technology sector, reflecting challenges in the post-COVID market normalization.

Spread compression observed with new loan originations coming in at lower yields compared to repayments, potentially affecting future income.

Approximately 1.6% of the portfolio on nonaccrual, indicating some investments are underperforming.

Challenges in monetizing equity positions due to unfavorable M&A market conditions, impacting potential gains from these investments.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you discuss the dynamic between the higher yields on repayments and the lower yields on new originations, especially considering the increased competition and tighter spreads?

A: (John Kline - President, CEO, Director) Acknowledged that repayments, particularly second lien positions, had higher yields, while new originations, primarily unitranche loans, are coming in at slightly lower yields. This is seen as a temporary situation due to insufficient deal activity to meet lending demand. Expectations are for deal activity to normalize and spreads to stabilize or improve throughout the year.

Q: How sustainable are the larger dividends from SLPs observed recently?

A: (John Kline - President, CEO, Director) The SLP funds have been performing well, contributing significantly to NMFC's income. While there might be some spread pressure, the expectation is that the SLPs will continue to produce strong income for the foreseeable future.

Q: With some SBA debentures approaching maturity in 2025, what are the plans regarding the SBIC licenses?

A: (John Kline - President, CEO, Director) NMFC aims to replace maturing SBA debentures with a third license, although nothing definitive has been achieved yet. The company is mindful of upcoming maturities and is considering opportunities for refinancing at potentially attractive rates.

Q: Could you clarify the duration and specific conditions of the potential incentive fee waivers mentioned?

A: (John Kline - President, CEO, Director) The incentive fee waiver program is designed to ensure that earnings cover the base dividend of $0.32 per share. It is set to expire at the end of the year, with discussions planned to potentially extend it. This program aims to provide stability and confidence to investors regarding dividend payments.

Q: What are the prospects for portfolio growth given current market conditions of spread compression and deal flow?

A: (John Kline - President, CEO, Director) There is potential to increase leverage slightly to improve returns and offset spread compression. NMFC is committed to maintaining leverage within a target range and sees opportunities for portfolio growth as market conditions evolve.

Q: Has there been any fundamental change at Edmentum that influenced its valuation, or is it more about market normalization post-COVID?

A: (John Kline - President, CEO, Director) The adjustment in Edmentum's valuation is primarily due to market normalization post-COVID, rather than fundamental changes within the company. The education technology sector saw a surge during COVID, which is now stabilizing.

