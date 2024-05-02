Release Date: May 02, 2024

Positive Points

The Mosaic Co (MOS, Financial) successfully exchanged its 25% stake in the MWSPC joint venture for approximately $1.5 billion in Ma'aden shares, enhancing capital flexibility and investment transparency.

Reported strong first quarter results with adjusted EBITDA of $576 million on revenues of $2.7 billion, driven by high demand and limited supply in the fertilizer market.

Progressing well on strategic high-return, low-capital intensity initiatives aimed at improving results across the commodity cycle.

Achieved significant cost reductions, including a $150 million cost reduction plan on track and a reduction in potash production cash cost per tonne.

Expansion projects like the Esterhazy Hydrofloat and a new blending plant in Brazil are underway, which will increase capacity and market access.

Negative Points

Faced challenges due to a heavy turnaround schedule, which impacted production volumes and operational efficiency.

The fire at the Riverview facility caused damage and expected to reduce sales volumes in the second and third quarters, despite a temporary solution minimizing impact.

Navigating a challenging credit and liquidity environment in Brazil, requiring prioritization of sales to lower credit risk customers and demanding prepayments.

Experiencing seasonal softening in the U.S. market, which could affect near-term sales volumes and pricing.

Dependence on the successful execution of ongoing initiatives and market conditions to sustain profitability and growth.

Q & A Highlights

Q: What does the Ma'aden transaction mean for Mosaic, and how does it fit with your broader portfolio strategy?

A: Bruce M. Bodine, CEO, President & Director of The Mosaic Company, explained that the partnership with Ma'aden has been beneficial, providing a secure phosphate supply and technical expertise. The transaction allows Mosaic to continue its partnership while gaining a fair value for its investment and enhancing capital flexibility. This aligns with Mosaic's strategy of investing in high-performing assets and optimizing capital allocation, demonstrated by previous actions like the divestiture of Streamsong Resort.

Q: How do you view the evolution of the potash and phosphate markets for the remainder of the year?

A: Bruce M. Bodine noted that the markets are unfolding as expected with strong agricultural fundamentals globally. Despite seasonal price adjustments, demand in Brazil and India is picking up, which should support prices. The phosphate market remains tight due to reduced Chinese exports and robust global demand, while the potash market is balanced with adequate supply to meet the demand.

Q: Are you observing the same market stress and challenges in Brazil as others in the industry?

A: Bruce M. Bodine highlighted Mosaic's unique advantage in Brazil due to its extensive distribution network and market intelligence. This has allowed Mosaic to manage inventory effectively and navigate credit and liquidity challenges better than competitors, thus maintaining strong sales and distribution margins.

Q: Can you discuss the expected performance of the Fertilizantes business in terms of EBITDA over the coming years?

A: Bruce M. Bodine projected that the Fertilizantes business would benefit from increased distribution capabilities and margin improvements from cost reduction initiatives. The upcoming Palmeirante project will further enhance distribution capacity, contributing to EBITDA growth along with the potential expansion of Mosaic's biosciences portfolio in Brazil.

Q: Is there a way to hedge the value of the Ma'aden position since it's publicly traded?

A: Clint C. Freeland, Executive VP & CFO, mentioned that protecting the investment in Ma'aden is crucial, and various options are being considered. The liquidity of the market and other factors will influence the decision on how to manage this investment effectively.

Q: What impact do you expect from the Ma'aden transaction on Mosaic's EBITDA and free cash flow?

A: Clint C. Freeland clarified that the impact on Mosaic's EBITDA and free cash flow would be minimal. Historically, only cash dividends from the joint venture were included in EBITDA calculations, and this is expected to continue with minimal changes post-transaction.

