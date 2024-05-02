Release Date: May 02, 2024

Positive Points

InterDigital Inc (IDCC, Financial) reported a significant year-over-year revenue increase of 30% in Q1, reaching $264 million, which is above the high end of their guidance.

The company has reaffirmed its 2024 annual revenue guidance of between $620 million to $670 million, indicating strong business momentum and confidence in future performance.

InterDigital Inc (IDCC) signed seven new license agreements in Q1, demonstrating robust growth in their licensing programs, particularly in consumer electronics and IoT.

The company successfully secured a landmark licensing agreement with Samsung for TV business, separate from their smartphone agreement, highlighting the value of their radio and WiFi innovations.

InterDigital Inc (IDCC) received several positive court decisions, including injunctions against Lenovo and Oppo for patent infringements, which strengthens their position in ongoing negotiations with unlicensed smartphone OEMs.

Negative Points

The final terms, including payment amounts, of the renewed Samsung smartphone license are still pending arbitration, introducing uncertainty into revenue projections from this major client.

Despite strong Q1 performance, there is a noted decline in smartphone recurring revenue, attributed to the expiration of other agreements, notably with Huawei.

The ongoing arbitration with Samsung regarding smartphone licensing could affect financial outcomes, depending on the resolution expected by the end of the year.

Legal battles, such as those with Lenovo and Oppo, while currently favorable, involve ongoing costs and the outcomes of appeals could impact future earnings.

The company's projection does not include a material financial impact from new greenfield opportunities like cloud-based video services for 2024, which may suggest slower than anticipated progress in these new areas.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you discuss the range of outcomes from the Samsung smartphone arbitration expected later this year?

A: (Lawrence Chen, CEO) - We are confident in the increased value of our portfolio since the last agreement, which did not include assets like 5G. The arbitration process is underway, with a decision expected by the end of the year.

Q: How are you accounting for the license revenue from Samsung in the recurring line?

A: (Richard Brezski, CFO) - We've been recognizing revenue at a conservative estimate similar to the previous agreement, around $80 million a year, pending the arbitration outcome.

Q: How might the injunctions against Lenovo and Oppo influence their behavior or negotiations?

A: (Lawrence Chen, CEO) - The injunctions should motivate these companies to negotiate fair terms under FRAND obligations. The German court's decision restricts Lenovo from selling certain devices, which could have significant market impact.

Q: What are the potential impacts and procedures following the injunction against Lenovo in Germany?

A: (Lawrence Chen, CEO) - We plan to enforce the injunction swiftly. The decision is appealable, and it's up to Lenovo to decide their legal strategy.

Q: Can you update on the licensing opportunities and negotiations for 2024?

A: (Lawrence Chen, CEO) - We are negotiating renewals with several companies including Oppo and Vivo, and discussing new agreements with major TV manufacturers like LG and TCL. The Samsung arbitration could also positively adjust our revenue recognition.

Q: How is the video IP licensing into streaming services progressing, and what impact do you expect in 2024 and 2025?

A: (Lawrence Chen, CEO) - We see this as a significant opportunity and are making progress, but do not project a material financial impact for 2024. Updates will be provided as they become available.

Q: Given the strong Q1 results, how confident are you in achieving the upper range of your 2024 revenue guidance?

A: (Lawrence Chen, CEO) - We are confident in our business momentum and multiple paths to achieve our revenue targets, supported by a strong Q1 performance.

