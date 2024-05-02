Release Date: May 02, 2024

Positive Points

Carriage Services Inc reported a significant revenue increase to $103.5 million, marking an 8.4% rise and surpassing the $100 million mark for the first time in a single quarter.

The company achieved a record first quarter in preneed cemetery sales, with a 29.4% increase in cemetery operating revenue to $27.6 million.

Adjusted consolidated EBITDA rose by 20.9% to $33.6 million, reflecting effective cost management and higher average revenue per contract.

Carriage Services Inc successfully integrated its recent acquisition, Greenland, contributing positively to the financial results.

The company's strategic pricing initiatives led to a 4% increase in total funeral operating average per contract, enhancing profitability.

Negative Points

Total funeral operating volume decreased by 1.9%, indicating a post-pandemic normalization which could signal a downward trend in service demand.

Corporate overhead costs increased by $6.1 million, largely due to nonrecurring expenses related to executive separation agreements.

Despite overall revenue growth, the funeral segment saw only a modest increase of 1.8% in operating revenue, coupled with a decline in contract volume.

Interest rates remained high, impacting the cost of borrowing despite efforts to reduce debt levels.

The company noted that seasonality and normalization post-pandemic may continue to impact service volumes in the near term, requiring careful monitoring and adjustment of business strategies.

Q & A Highlights

Q: What's the difference between the 1.9% and 2.6% decline in funeral contract volumes mentioned?

A: Carlos R. Quezada, CEO & Vice Chairman of Carriage Services, explained that the 1.9% figure includes a consolidated view, while the 2.6% figure is post-divestitures, reflecting an operating revenue perspective.

Q: How does the increase in average revenue per funeral contract break out between traditional funeral and cremation?

A: Carlos R. Quezada stated that there was a 3.2% increase in burial contracts and a 4.5% increase in cremation contracts, contributing to a total 4% improvement in pricing.

Q: Can you provide insights into the expected trend in funeral volumes for the rest of the year?

A: Carlos R. Quezada mentioned that they anticipate a gradual decline in volume throughout the year, estimating a decrease to around 1% by December, while also focusing on market share gains to offset volume losses from post-COVID normalization.

Q: What are the financial impacts of the divestitures completed in the first quarter?

A: L. Kian Granmayeh, Executive VP, CFO & Treasurer, confirmed that the impact was as expected, with $5.5 million less in revenue and $1.5 million less in EBITDA, which were already accounted for in the 2024 guidance.

Q: What is the status of the sales force for preneed sales, and do you expect further momentum?

A: Carlos R. Quezada believes that sustainable momentum will continue, supported by strong leadership and strategic marketing efforts, despite seasonal fluctuations.

Q: What are the company's plans regarding real estate divestitures?

A: Steven D. Metzger, President & Secretary, mentioned they occasionally evaluate valuable real estate for potential sale, with one significant transaction potentially yielding seven-figure proceeds.

