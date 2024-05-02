Release Date: May 02, 2024

Positive Points

Schneider National Inc (SNDR, Financial) experienced positive contract price renewal closures in the low single digits for the truckload network for the first time in 6 quarters.

The company has maintained flexibility with its company truck count, positioning it to take advantage of an improved market when it materializes.

Schneider National Inc (SNDR) saw year-over-year growth in the dedicated truck count, which now represents 62% of truckload tractors, indicating a strong pipeline and successful new business implementations.

Intermodal segment showed signs of healing with new business awards and dray cost efficiency gains, and flat contractual renewals compared to a constructive period last year.

Logistics segment demonstrated resilience with power-only order volumes growing each month through the quarter and year-over-year, maintaining pricing discipline to ensure accretive returns.

Negative Points

The first quarter faced challenges with excess capacity conditions and sluggish volumes, exacerbated by adverse winter weather impacting a large portion of the network.

Revenue per truck per week in the truckload network contracted 10% year-over-year, primarily due to depressed rates.

Intermodal segment's revenue per order was down 7% compared to the first quarter of the previous year.

Logistics operating margins eroded over 300 basis points compared to the first quarter a year ago, despite only a slight sequential erosion from the fourth quarter.

The overall market conditions remain uncertain with cautious shippers and varying results in contract pricing, leading to an updated and lowered earnings guidance for 2024.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you discuss the allocation season for intermodal, particularly in the Western region?

A: (James S. Filter - Executive VP & Group President of Transportation & Logistics) We're about 40% through our allocation season. We've remained disciplined and capitalized on areas where we have network differentiation. In the West, we've improved transit times significantly, which we believe will help us grow. Additionally, we've seen strong results in Mexico and anticipate new service opportunities with CPKC and CSX between the Southeast, Texas, and Mexico.

Q: What are your expectations for contract rate increases and market recovery?

A: (Mark B. Rourke - CEO, President & Director) We've seen some positive movement in contract rates, particularly with strategic customers who value incumbency and asset-based solutions. This is a good sign, though not all customers are aligned with this approach. We anticipate moderate capacity reductions and demand improvements as the year progresses, contributing to a gradual market recovery.

Q: How does the current competitive environment in intermodal affect your strategy?

A: (Mark B. Rourke - CEO, President & Director) We focus on differentiating our service through strategic partnerships with rail providers and maintaining an asset-based model. This approach helps us offer unique solutions to our customers and navigate competitive pressures effectively.

Q: Can you provide insights into the growth and profitability expectations for the dedicated segment?

A: (Mark B. Rourke - CEO, President & Director) The dedicated segment remains stable and is a key focus area for growth, particularly in the industrial sector. We are efficiently managing start-up costs and expect to continue growing this segment through new business implementations scheduled for the second and third quarters.

Q: What are your thoughts on the dynamics of international intermodal and its impact on domestic markets?

A: (James S. Filter - Executive VP & Group President of Transportation & Logistics) International intermodal volumes are recovering, but this hasn't significantly shifted the balance from domestic intermodal. We're monitoring potential disruptions that could push more volume towards transloading, but overall, the situation is becoming more normalized.

Q: How are you managing the financial aspects of the business given the current market conditions?

A: (Darrell G. Campbell - Executive VP & CFO) Despite the challenging market, we've maintained strong operating cash flow and are carefully managing our CapEx to align with our growth strategies. We're focused on improving asset efficiency and managing costs to position ourselves for recovery.

