Release Date: May 02, 2024

Positive Points

Vulcan Materials Co (VMC, Financial) reported a fourth consecutive year of double-digit adjusted EBITDA growth.

Despite a 7% decline in year-over-year shipments, the company improved its Aggregates cash gross profit per ton by 10%.

VMC expanded its adjusted EBITDA margin and generated $323 million of adjusted EBITDA in the quarter.

The company successfully executed cost deceleration, with a fourth consecutive quarter of trailing 12 months cost deceleration, improving sequentially by another 230 basis points.

VMC closed on a bolt-on Aggregates and Asphalt acquisition in Alabama, enhancing its growth strategy and market reach.

Negative Points

The weather was unusually cold and wet across many geographies, impacting the quarter's performance.

Year-over-year shipments in the Aggregates segment declined by 7% due to weather conditions.

Weak multifamily residential construction is expected to largely offset the growth in single-family approvals this year.

Light commercial activity remains weak, which may impact future growth in this sector.

Continued moderation in warehouse construction is expected to be the biggest headwind to private and nonresidential demand this year.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Tom, can you discuss how the rest of the year looks from a demand standpoint, and any insights on April's performance?

A: (James Thomas Hill - CEO & Chairman) Despite a slow start in January due to weather, the first quarter was as expected. Looking ahead, we anticipate demand to remain stable, guided by flat to slightly down projections. The Southeastern market remains robust, benefiting from our strategic positioning. April showed promising shipping volumes whenever weather conditions improved.

Q: What are your expectations for midyear pricing adjustments, and are they included in your guidance?

A: (James Thomas Hill - CEO & Chairman) The fundamentals for pricing remain strong, with a solid start in Q1. Midyear price increases are not currently in our guidance as discussions are ongoing. These adjustments will significantly impact 2025, and we expect to update our pricing guidance in August.

Q: Can you provide more details on how costs are trending across major categories, especially with the impact of higher diesel prices?

A: (James Thomas Hill - CEO & Chairman) Costs in Q1 were influenced by weather and volume, but we maintain our guidance for mid-single-digit cost increases for the year. Diesel prices had a slight positive impact this quarter, and we continue to improve operational efficiencies to manage costs effectively.

Q: Looking at the bigger picture, what are Vulcan Materials' priorities in terms of product mix and portfolio optimization for 2024 and beyond?

A: (James Thomas Hill - CEO & Chairman) Our focus remains on Aggregates, which constitutes the highest percentage of our EBITDA. We evaluate our portfolio strategically, divesting non-performing assets to reinvest in our core Aggregates business. Our M&A activities will continue to be Aggregates-led and conducted with discipline.

Q: How do you see the pricing cadence playing out through the year, especially with potential midyear price increases?

A: (Mary Andrews Carlisle - Senior VP & CFO) We anticipate sequential growth in pricing, particularly in the third quarter, influenced by midyear increases. The exact magnitude of these increases is yet to be determined, but they will play a crucial role in our overall pricing strategy for the year.

Q: Could you discuss the impact of government infrastructure spending and the flow of IIJA funds, particularly how it influences demand?

A: (James Thomas Hill - CEO & Chairman) We are seeing steady growth in public demand, supported by IIJA funds and additional state funding. This growth is expected to continue for several years, providing a stable foundation for our business. The focus is on ensuring these funds translate into actual projects, which is progressing well across various states.

