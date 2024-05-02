Net Revenue: Increased 9% to $1.105 billion in Q2; year-on-year growth was 12% excluding one-time events.

Increased 9% to $1.105 billion in Q2; year-on-year growth was 12% excluding one-time events. EBITDA: Earnings increased 28% to $135 million.

Earnings increased 28% to $135 million. Earnings Per Share (EPS): Reached an all-time high of $1.42 in Q2, up 34% from the previous year.

Reached an all-time high of $1.42 in Q2, up 34% from the previous year. Segment Performance - Government Services Group (GSG): Revenue up 15% to $466 million; margin increased to 13.7%.

Revenue up 15% to $466 million; margin increased to 13.7%. Segment Performance - Commercial/International Group (CIG): Revenue grew 10%; margin improved to 13%.

Revenue grew 10%; margin improved to 13%. Backlog: Ended Q2 at $4.74 billion, up 11% year-over-year.

Ended Q2 at $4.74 billion, up 11% year-over-year. U.S. Federal Clients Revenue: Grew 14% excluding Ukraine.

Grew 14% excluding Ukraine. U.S. State and Local Revenue: Organic growth of 14%.

Organic growth of 14%. International Revenue: Increased 17% year-over-year.

Increased 17% year-over-year. First Half Fiscal Year Net Revenue: Increased 21% to just under $2.1 billion.

Increased 21% to just under $2.1 billion. First Half Fiscal Year EBITDA: $266 million, up 27% year-over-year.

$266 million, up 27% year-over-year. Operating Income: Increased 23% to $229 million in the first half of the fiscal year.

Increased 23% to $229 million in the first half of the fiscal year. Cash Flow from Operations: $103 million in Q2, exceeding net income by over 30%.

$103 million in Q2, exceeding net income by over 30%. Days Sales Outstanding (DSO): Improved to 55 days.

Improved to 55 days. Net Debt: Amounted to $741 million; leverage at 1.4x EBITDA.

Amounted to $741 million; leverage at 1.4x EBITDA. Dividend: Quarterly dividend approved at $0.29, a 12% increase year-over-year.

Quarterly dividend approved at $0.29, a 12% increase year-over-year. Guidance for Q3: Net revenue estimated between $1.05 billion and $1.1 billion; EPS between $1.50 and $1.55.

Net revenue estimated between $1.05 billion and $1.1 billion; EPS between $1.50 and $1.55. Revised Full-Year Guidance: Net revenue range of $4.21 billion to $4.31 billion; EPS between $6.15 and $6.25.

Positive Points

Tetra Tech Inc (TTEK, Financial) exceeded the high end of its guidance for the quarter, with net revenues increasing 9% to $1.105 billion and earnings per share reaching an all-time high for the second quarter at $1.42, up 34% from the prior year.

The Government Services Group (GSG) segment saw a 15% increase in revenue, reaching $466 million with a strong 13.7% margin, driven by higher-margin environmental and advanced water treatment work across the United States.

The Commercial/International Group (CIG) segment grew net revenue by 10% year-over-year and delivered a 13% margin, significantly driven by growth in higher-margin renewable energy services.

Tetra Tech Inc (TTEK) reported a robust backlog of $4.74 billion, up 11% from last year, indicating strong future revenue potential.

Cash flows from operations for the second quarter were $103 million, exceeding net income by over 30%, showcasing strong financial health and operational efficiency.

Negative Points

U.S. commercial net revenues were essentially flat year-over-year, indicating potential challenges in this segment.

Weather-related delays impacted larger coal ash programs in the Midwest, suggesting external factors could affect project timelines and revenue recognition.

The company's international revenues, although up 17% year-over-year, may face uncertainties due to varying global economic conditions and regulatory environments.

The need for substantial upfront investment in treatment technologies and infrastructure to comply with new environmental regulations could strain financial resources in the short term.

While the company has a strong pipeline for acquisitions, integrating these acquisitions poses potential risks related to achieving synergies and maintaining culture.

Q & A Highlights

Q: How are you thinking about the timing of PFAS regulations now that they have passed, considering the grace periods involved?

A: (Dan L. Batrack, Chairman & CEO) - The regulations have set clear timelines, with a 3-year period for monitoring at the municipal level and a 5-year period for treatment implementation. Immediate actions may not be seen, but there is significant interest in understanding the implications, options for water source management, and responsibilities for treatment. This will likely lead to a wave of upfront modeling and analysis.

Q: Can you discuss the impact of new pollutant discharge limits from coal plants on your scope of work?

A: (Dan L. Batrack, Chairman & CEO) - The new regulations will drive additional demand for our services in coal ash compliance and remediation. These regulations are deeply embedded at both federal and state levels, making them likely to persist regardless of political changes, thus acting as a tailwind for our business.

Q: How significant is the software subscription part of your portfolio, and can we expect more details on this during the Investor Day?

A: (Dan L. Batrack, Chairman & CEO) - Software subscriptions are becoming an integral part of our offerings, delivered in tandem with our consulting services. This approach leverages our domain expertise and client relationships to provide added value and cost savings. More details on growth rates, margins, and strategic implications will be discussed during the Investor Day.

Q: What are the medium-term growth drivers as we head into calendar '25 and beyond, and how should we think about growth?

A: (Dan L. Batrack, Chairman & CEO) - The focus remains on achieving 10-15% top-line growth annually, with a mix of organic growth and strategic acquisitions. Key growth drivers include clean water, environmental services, and climate change mitigation. Detailed growth strategies and margin targets will be provided up to 2030 during the Investor Day.

Q: Can you provide examples of revenue synergies from the RPS acquisition, particularly in new markets or services?

A: (Steven M. Burdick, CFO & Executive VP) - Significant synergies have been realized in U.K. water management and global renewable energy projects, leveraging combined technologies and expertise. Examples include a $125 million program management contract with United Utilities and substantial wins in offshore wind energy.

Q: Could you elaborate on the scale and uniqueness of the PFAS-related work you're doing, such as in the city of Dayton?

A: (Leslie L. Shoemaker, Executive VP and Chief Innovation & Sustainability Officer) - The work in Dayton represents proactive measures by municipalities to manage water sources and anticipate regulations. This type of project serves as a blueprint for what Tetra Tech can offer other cities facing similar regulatory environments.

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.