Release Date: May 02, 2024

Positive Points

Murphy USA Inc reported strong performance in its core Fuel and Tobacco businesses despite adverse weather conditions and less market volatility.

The company continues to see growth in its largest and most EBITDA accretive categories, reinforcing the sustainability of its business model.

Murphy USA Inc's innovative offers and digital initiatives are enhancing its market position, particularly in the Food and Beverage sector.

The company's supply model provided an advantage in supply-constrained markets, highlighting its operational efficiency.

Murphy USA Inc is on track with its new store openings and capital expenditure plans, supporting long-term growth.

Negative Points

The severe weather events had a negative impact on more discretionary in-store categories, reflecting lower consumer spending in these areas.

Murphy USA Inc experienced challenges with the lottery segment, which saw a lag in jackpot build-ups and competition from newly legalized online betting sites.

The company's merchandise results for Q1 were below expectations, although there were some positive developments in non-tobacco margin growth.

Fuel gallons at QuickCheck were down by 1.2% APSM, indicating a slight decline in this segment.

Murphy USA Inc's overall merchandise performance is expected to be at the lower end of the guided range due to the headwinds faced in the first quarter.

Q & A Highlights

Q: How are you thinking about your confidence level in the $1 billion to $1.2 billion EBITDA range given this quarter's performance and current consumer trends?

A: R. Andrew Clyde, President, CEO & Director of Murphy USA, expressed confidence in achieving the guided EBITDA range. He highlighted that key elements like PS&W plus RINs, OpEx, and volumes are aligned with their Q1 plan, and despite Q1 headwinds, they expect merchandise results to fall within the guided range, albeit at the lower end.

Q: Can you provide more details on the expected acceleration in merchandise contribution growth towards the second half of the year?

A: R. Andrew Clyde explained that the anticipated growth in merchandise contribution is driven by several initiatives including promotional activities, digital transformation, and ISX remodels. He emphasized the importance of softer Q3 and Q4 comps from the previous year, which should allow for higher year-over-year growth.

Q: To what extent did adverse weather impact your ability to realize margin during the quarter?

A: R. Andrew Clyde noted that the adverse weather had a mixed impact, benefiting tobacco sales due to pantry loading but creating headwinds in other areas. He mentioned that the steep rise in fuel prices without a mid-quarter fall off, as seen in the previous year, affected retail fuel margins.

Q: Could you discuss the factors influencing the lower than expected product supply and wholesale plus RINs results?

A: Clyde explained that the results were influenced by a combination of factors including a significant drop in RIN values and aggressive pricing by refiners to clear winter-grade gasoline. He reassured that their supply model continues to provide a competitive advantage.

Q: What are the key pricing initiatives planned for the latter half of the year to boost merchandise gross profit?

A: Clyde mentioned that they are developing enhanced capabilities for center store pricing, analyzing price elasticity, and identifying opportunities for price adjustments to optimize volume and margin.

Q: How is the consolidation in the convenience store industry affecting the operating environment and Murphy USA's strategy?

A: Clyde does not see the ongoing industry consolidation changing the fundamental dynamics of the industry significantly. He pointed out that many stores being consolidated are older and do not fundamentally alter their competitive positioning against Murphy USA's high-volume, low-price model.

