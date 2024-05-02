Release Date: May 02, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

Moody's Corporation reported a strong first quarter with a 21% revenue growth, driven by robust demand in both its Moody's Investors Service (MIS) and Moody's Analytics (MA) segments.

MIS experienced a significant 35% revenue growth year-over-year, with transactional revenue growing by 57%, highlighting the division's strong performance and market demand.

Moody's Analytics continued its consistent performance with a 10% Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) growth, marking 65 consecutive quarters of revenue growth.

The company successfully executed on strategic investments in technology and GenAI enablement, which are expected to drive future growth and maintain competitive advantage.

Moody's Corporation is on track to return over $1.6 billion to stockholders through share repurchases and dividends, demonstrating strong financial health and shareholder value focus.

Negative Points

Despite the strong quarter, Moody's Corporation has maintained a cautious outlook for the full year due to potential market uncertainties including U.S. elections, tensions in the Middle East, and inflation concerns.

The first quarter's robust issuance levels were partly due to favorable market conditions that may not persist, leading to potential volatility in future performance.

There was a noted pull forward in issuance, which might result in a softer performance in subsequent quarters if the favorable conditions change.

Moody's Analytics' Research & Insights segment showed a slower growth rate, affected by timing of revenue recognition and a shift from on-premise to SaaS subscriptions, indicating potential challenges in this line of business.

The company faces ongoing pressures from cost-conscious clients, particularly in the financial sector, which could impact sales and retention rates.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Could you provide more details on the performance of Moody's Analytics (MA) during the quarter, particularly regarding customer pressures and expectations for the rest of the year?

A: (Noemie Clemence Heuland - Senior VP & CFO, Moody's Corporation) In Q1, MA saw revenue growth of 8% and ARR growth of 10%, with strong demand in data solutions and KYC. Research & Insights was slightly unusual this quarter with only 3% growth, affected by a shift from on-premise transactions to SaaS subscriptions. The full-year outlook for ARR remains unchanged, expecting low double-digit growth, with adjustments made primarily for FX impacts and some sales seasonality.

Q: How are end-market exposures in MA affecting client pressures, particularly from the financial sector?

A: (Robert Scott Fauber - President, CEO & Director, Moody's Corporation) Financial institutions are under cost pressures but are also driven by needs for digitization, automation, and regulatory compliance. Moody's solutions help these institutions manage costs effectively through labor substitution and efficiency gains. The adoption of GenAI technologies by these institutions presents a significant opportunity, despite the longer adoption timelines due to regulatory environments.

Q: What is the outlook for MIS given the strong Q1 issuance, and why hasn't the full-year guidance been raised?

A: (Robert Scott Fauber - President, CEO & Director, Moody's Corporation) The strong Q1 results were partly due to issuances being pulled forward, anticipating tighter conditions later in the year due to factors like U.S. elections and geopolitical tensions. While there is a bias towards the upper end of the guidance range, the full-year outlook remains cautious due to potential volatility in the latter half of the year, particularly Q4.

Q: Can you discuss the impact of the pull forward in issuance on future periods, particularly for 2025-2026?

A: (Robert Scott Fauber - President, CEO & Director, Moody's Corporation) There's potential for additional pull forward from 2025 if market conditions remain supportive. However, the large volume of debt issued during the pandemic provides a solid base for future issuance. The refinancing needs from this period are expected to underpin issuance activity well beyond 2024.

Q: How are the AI frameworks outlined in the presentation expected to impact monetization strategies?

A: (Robert Scott Fauber - President, CEO & Director, Moody's Corporation) Moody's is deploying AI across different customer interactions, from enhancing workflow software with GenAI to integrating AI APIs. The monetization strategy may vary, potentially involving subscription increases or consumption-based models depending on usage. This approach aims to enhance user experience and retention, leveraging Moody's proprietary content.

Q: What are the expectations for Research & Insights within MA for the rest of the year?

A: (Robert Scott Fauber - President, CEO & Director, Moody's Corporation) Research & Insights is expected to see accelerated growth towards high single digits by year-end. This optimism is driven by new enhancements like Research Assistant and expanded coverage, which are gaining traction, particularly in Europe and among private credit markets. Initial sales and user engagement have been promising, indicating strong market interest.

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.