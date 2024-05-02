Cerus Corp (CERS) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript Highlights: Strong Revenue Growth and Strategic Progress

Explore key financial outcomes and strategic insights from Cerus Corp's first quarter of 2024, reflecting robust product sales and operational advancements.

Author's Avatar
Summary
  • Product Revenue: $38.4 million in Q1 2024, a 24% year-over-year increase.
  • INTERCEPT Fibrinogen Complex Revenue: $1.9 million in Q1 2024.
  • Government Contract Revenue: $5 million in Q1 2024, down from $7.5 million in the prior year period.
  • Product Gross Profit: $21.3 million in Q1 2024, up 23% year-over-year.
  • Product Gross Margin: 55.4% in Q1 2024, stable compared to prior periods.
  • Operating Expenses: $34.3 million in Q1 2024, a decrease of 12% year-over-year.
  • Net Loss: $9.7 million in Q1 2024, improved by 38% from the prior year.
  • Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA: Loss of $2.7 million in Q1 2024, an improvement from a loss of $9.8 million in the prior year period.
  • Operating Cash Flow: Positive $2 million in Q1 2024, compared to a cash use of $8.5 million in the prior year period.
  • 2024 Revenue Guidance: Reiterated at $172 million to $175 million.
  • 2024 INTERCEPT Fibrinogen Complex Revenue Guidance: Expected to be between $8 million and $10 million.
Article's Main Image

Release Date: May 02, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

  • Cerus Corp reported a strong first quarter with a 24% year-over-year growth in product revenue, totaling $38.4 million.
  • The company successfully met the primary efficacy endpoint in the Phase III ReCePI clinical trial for INTERCEPT red blood cells, supporting future product expansion.
  • Cerus Corp is reiterating its 2024 product revenue guidance of $172 million to $175 million, indicating confidence in continued growth.
  • The company achieved a significant improvement in non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA, with a much narrower loss of $2.7 million compared to a loss of $9.8 million in the prior year period.
  • Cerus Corp generated positive operating cash flows of $2 million for the first quarter, a notable improvement from the $8.5 million used in the prior year period.

Negative Points

  • EMEA first quarter product revenues were down 9% year-over-year due to delays and timing of order fulfillment.
  • Government contract revenue decreased to $5 million in Q1 from $7.5 million in the prior year period, primarily due to the completion of the U.S. Phase III ReCePI clinical trial.
  • The company's net loss, although narrowed, still amounted to $9.7 million for the first quarter.
  • Cerus Corp faces uncertainties with foreign exchange rates, which could potentially impact future financial results.
  • Regulatory progress, particularly under the MDR process for CE Mark, remains uncertain with ongoing reviews and pending feedback that could affect timelines.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you provide more details on the expected revenue growth cadence for the remainder of the year?
A: Vivek K. Jayaraman, COO of Cerus, expressed confidence in achieving double-digit growth throughout 2024, emphasizing the solid performance in both core product lines and the IFC franchise in Q1.

Q: How soon do you expect to see the benefits from the 12-month shelf life extension for platelets?
A: William M. Greenman, President and CEO, explained that while immediate benefits include alleviating supply chain pressure and reducing product obsolescence risks, significant inventory rebuilding by customers is not anticipated in the short term.

Q: What caused the weakness in the international business, and can you provide more details?
A: Kevin D. Green, CFO, attributed the decline in EMEA revenues to timing issues with order fulfillment, which are expected to reverse in subsequent quarters. He reassured that there is no fundamental weakness in the overseas markets.

Q: Can you update us on the regulatory progress in China?
A: William M. Greenman mentioned that the application is under review by the NMPA, and they are awaiting further questions which are expected in the second quarter, which will provide more clarity on the approval timeline.

Q: Are there any updates on the CE Mark under the MDR process for red blood cells?
A: Carol M. Moore, SVP of Regulatory Affairs, Quality & Clinical, stated that they are in active discussions with their competent authority and notified body, working towards completing the application. They are awaiting feedback on their responses to finalize the next steps.

Q: How has the reimbursement for IFC evolved, particularly concerning NTAP?
A: Vivek K. Jayaraman explained that reimbursement primarily occurs through associated DRG cases, and they have encountered less resistance to pricing than anticipated. The NTAP designation has increased clinical interest and awareness, aiding in the adoption of IFC.

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.