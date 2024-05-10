Ravi Inukonda, Chief Financial Officer of DoorDash Inc (DASH, Financial), sold 7,000 shares of the company on April 30, 2024. The transaction was reported in a recent SEC Filing.

DoorDash Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. The platform facilitates the delivery of food and other items from local and national businesses.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 101,943 shares and has not made any purchases. The company has seen a total of 102 insider sells and no insider buys during the same period.

On the date of the sale, shares of DoorDash Inc were priced at $130.95, resulting in a market cap of approximately $46.74 billion.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value of the stock is estimated at $110.79, placing the price-to-GF-Value ratio at 1.18. This suggests that the stock is Fairly Valued.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, adjusted for the company's past performance and expected future business outcomes.

This sale by the insider may be of interest to current and potential investors, providing insight into insider sentiment at a time when the stock is deemed fairly valued by market analysts.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.