Release Date: May 02, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

Puma Biotechnology Inc (PBYI, Financial) initiated the ALISCA-Lung1 trial, a Phase 2 clinical trial for alisertib monotherapy in small cell lung cancer, with potential for accelerated FDA approval strategy.

The company reported a 27% increase in new prescriptions for Nerlynx compared to the previous quarter.

Puma Biotechnology Inc (PBYI) has continued to reduce internal expenses to maintain fiscal responsibility and net income positivity.

Nerlynx received regulatory approval in Syria and was launched in Morocco, expanding its global footprint.

The company is exploring potential in-licensing opportunities to diversify and leverage existing R&D and commercial infrastructure.

Negative Points

Net product revenue from Nerlynx sales decreased to $40.3 million in Q1 2024 from $53.2 million in Q4 2023.

Royalty revenue decreased significantly to $3.5 million in Q1 2024 from $19 million in Q4 2023.

Total prescriptions of Nerlynx saw a 3% decline quarter-over-quarter and a 16% decline year-over-year.

Enrollments for Nerlynx have been declining, impacting new patient starts and subsequent demand.

Puma Biotechnology Inc (PBYI) reported a net loss of $4.8 million in Q1 2024, compared to a net income of $12.3 million in Q4 2023.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Could you discuss how Puma is becoming more efficient in promoting Nerlynx while also managing to cut costs?

A: Jeff Ludwig, Chief Commercial Officer, explained that Puma is increasing non-personal promotion, which is cost-effective, and also optimizing the targeting and timing of calls. Alan Auerbach, CEO, added that non-personal promotions have been effective in impacting enrollments and are more cost-efficient, allowing the company to increase promotional sensitivity while decreasing costs.

Q: Can you provide details on the impact of starting Nerlynx at a lower dose on patient discontinuation rates?

A: Jeff Ludwig noted that starting at a lower dose leads to significantly lower grade 3 diarrhea and a lower rate of discontinuation. He mentioned that persistence curves show 5% to 10% more patients remain on the drug when started at a lower dose compared to those who start at a higher dose.

Q: What are Puma's benchmarks or criteria for in-licensing new drugs or forming partnerships?

A: Alan Auerbach stated that Puma's focus is on assets that can leverage their existing commercial infrastructure, particularly in breast cancer, given their current sales force's specialization. They are also open to lung cancer assets due to overlapping treatment settings in the community.

Q: Regarding the alisertib trials, is there a plan to use a biomarker strategy for the metastatic breast cancer trial?

A: Alan Auerbach confirmed that Puma plans to employ a biomarker strategy for the alisertib trials, particularly focusing on biomarkers involved in the aurora kinase A pathway, such as c-Myc and RB1, which have shown to play a significant role in drug efficacy.

Q: How close are the live interactions for promoting Nerlynx to returning to pre-COVID levels, and what is the focus on increasing these interactions?

A: Jeff Ludwig mentioned that live interactions are around 81-82% of total interactions, close to pre-COVID levels. The focus is on increasing both personal and non-personal promotions to enhance drug promotion efficiently.

Q: What would be considered a positive signal from the biomarker data in the alisertib trials?

A: Alan Auerbach indicated that a positive signal would be a differentiation in progression-free survival (PFS) and overall survival (OS) in patients with specific biomarkers indicating that aurora kinase A is driving the cancer, similar to previous findings in small cell lung cancer trials.

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.