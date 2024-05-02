Release Date: May 02, 2024

Positive Points

Trupanion Inc (TRUP, Financial) reported a 19% increase in total revenue for the quarter, with subscription revenue growing even faster at 22% year-over-year.

Adjusted operating income for the subscription business increased by 55% compared to the prior year period.

The company successfully reduced its investment in pet acquisition by 23%, while gross adds declined by only 9% year-over-year.

Trupanion Inc (TRUP) achieved a significant RPU growth of 9.8% across its subscription business, marking the highest level since becoming public.

The company has made progress in addressing material weaknesses with investments in internal controls and technology, including assistance from PWC.

Negative Points

Net loss for the quarter was $6.9 million, or a loss of $0.16 per basic and diluted share.

The cost of veterinary invoices as a percent of revenue increased by 260 basis points from Q4 due to seasonality in pricing.

Fixed expenses as a percentage of revenue increased from 4.7% to 5.3% year-over-year, driven by higher technology and G&A expenses.

Adjusted operating income for the 'other business' segment decreased by 41% from last year, influenced by increased fixed expenses and a lower gross margin.

Free cash flow was negative $0.6 million, although it showed an improvement from the prior year's first quarter.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you discuss the trajectory of adjusted operating income throughout 2024 at Trupanion?

A: (Fawwad Qureshi, CFO) The primary driver is pricing and pricing flowing through the book. The expectation is for sequential improvement, with Q1 to Q2 largely flat from a margin perspective and then an acceleration in the back half of the year.

Q: What are the top two or three priorities that you have in front of you that investors should focus on when thinking about turning things around over the next 12 months?

A: (Margaret Tooth, President) The top priorities include continuing the work on margin expansion, ensuring effective pricing, and maintaining a focus on member experience and retention. Additionally, effectively deploying capital in distribution channels that align with the company's growth strategy is crucial.

Q: Can you talk about the growth in capital in excess of the minimum during the quarter and whether this should continue to build as the year progresses?

A: (Fawwad Qureshi, CFO) The growth in capital is driven by the business growth and the dynamic of Pets Best rolling off, which frees up capital. This overcapitalization provides the financial wherewithal to grow the subscription business and contributes to the RBC requirement.

Q: Can you talk about the opportunity for the food initiatives that Daryl will be involved in, and what do you view as the TAM?

A: (Darryl Rawlings, Chairman and CEO) The food initiative is still in early stages, but it is viewed as having a very large TAM. The focus is on understanding health outcomes, and it's too early to determine how it will impact the P&L or where it will flow through.

Q: How are you feeling about the past years' loss picks holding, and was there any similar degree of revision included in this quarter's invoice ratio?

A: (Fawwad Qureshi, CFO) The reserve as a percent of revenue across the total book was down, indicating comfort with bringing the reserve down. This reflects less development in claims due to the direct pay model, allowing for more predictable reserve releases.

Q: Are there any positive growth trends in the "other business" segment that might be masked by Pets Best?

A: (Fawwad Qureshi, CFO) The "other business" segment is seeing an increase in RPU and the ability to pass on price to consumers, similar to the subscription business. The profitability of this segment is expected to normalize between 1.5% and 1.7% for the balance of the year.

