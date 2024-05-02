Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (TNDM) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript Highlights: Robust Growth and Strategic Advances

Discover how Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (TNDM) achieved a 12% increase in sales and strategic product launches in the first quarter of 2024.

Author's Avatar
Summary
  • Revenue: Q1 worldwide sales grew 12% year-over-year to $193 million.
  • U.S. Sales: First quarter sales of $131 million with approximately 15,000 pump shipments.
  • International Sales: Grew over 60% to $62 million with nearly 10,000 pump shipments.
  • Gross Margin: Reported at 50%, consistent with the prior year.
  • Adjusted EBITDA Margin: Improved nearly 5 percentage points year-over-year to negative 7%.
  • Operating Expenses: Increased by 5% on 12% sales growth.
  • 2024 Sales Guidance: Increased to approximately $868 million, or 12% growth year-over-year.
  • Profitability Guidance: Maintaining full year guidance of 51% for gross margin and breakeven for adjusted EBITDA.
  • Q2 Sales Forecast: Worldwide sales anticipated to be $205 million.
  • Q2 Gross Margin: Expected to be approximately 50%.
  • Q2 Adjusted EBITDA: Expected to improve to negative 5%.
Article's Main Image

Release Date: May 02, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

  • Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (TNDM, Financial) reported a strong start to 2024 with a 12% year-over-year growth in worldwide sales, reaching $193 million in the first quarter.
  • The company successfully launched multiple new products worldwide, including the Mobi pump, which has been well-received in the market, particularly for its wearability and the option to disconnect.
  • Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (TNDM) has demonstrated a competitive advantage in speed to market with CGM integrations, enhancing the adoption of sensor technology and expanding the market for their AID systems.
  • The company has made significant progress in clinical trials, including those for fully closed-loop technology and extended-wear infusion set technology, which are expected to improve clinical outcomes and expand indications.
  • Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (TNDM) has increased its 2024 sales guidance to approximately $868 million, indicating confidence in continued growth and market expansion.

Negative Points

  • Despite positive feedback, it is still too early to draw definitive conclusions on market trends from the Mobi pump's initial launch.
  • The company faces increasing competition, particularly in international markets, as other players like Omnipod and Ypsomed expand their presence.
  • There are complexities in accounting for the Tandem Choice program, which could affect financial reporting and transparency.
  • While the company is making strides in entering the pharmacy channel, the transition involves negotiations and contracts that could take time to finalize and implement.
  • Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (TNDM) is cautious about adjusting their financial outlook further until sustainable trends are observed following new product launches.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Congratulations on the quarter. A number of places to start here. But I guess, first of all, in terms of the initial feedback you're seeing from Mobi and also, in terms of what the split is -- I know it's early days between Mobi and t:slim. Just trying to get a sense of how this is starting to sort of apportion out in the field.
A: Steve, I will say that what we're hearing is that Mobi is redefining wearability. It's small and versatile and its size makes it so that it's light and people forget they actually have it on. And you can also disconnect. The HCPs, they like it because of the unpump bolus button and the performance of CIQ, and they also appreciate the fact that the wireless data uploads automatically to source.

Q: And Leigh, you talked about pricing and coverage. So the implied price that we saw this quarter, which obviously did come in higher, is that a good price to use in the U.S. for the remainder of the year? And any color you can provide on your sort of initial discussions on pharmacy with Mobi would be helpful.
A: Sure. Yes. To the first part of the question on the average selling prices, that is a good baseline to use for the remainder of the year. We're very proud of what our team has accomplished in terms of getting price increases when they're talking to the payers on the DME side of it. But to your question on the pharmacy side, we also have active conversations underway. So the whole team is extremely busy right now, and Mobi is being well received.

Q: I just -- I want to be sure, Leigh, that I understand your comments about the impact of Tandem Choice. And in particular, was there any or what, if any, revenue was recognized in Q1 that was essentially a deferral from Q4?
A: Thanks for the question, Brooks. So understanding that this is pretty convoluted and how this works. But the way you can think about it is from a non-GAAP basis, you won't see any impact from Tandem choice, whether it's deferral of revenue or recognition of revenue associated with it. But on the GAAP side, what happened was when Mobi became available, eligibility ceased for people who were buying t:slim pumps. And so at that point, they're able to go ahead and pick Mobi or t:slim when they purchase their pump.

Q: So a couple of months into the Mobi launch, can you just help us quantify what portion of the news starts? And once you overall came from Mobi and how that aligned maybe more anecdotally just with your own expectations? And then as you've gotten into 2Q, again, maybe just qualitatively how that's kind of track early on?
A: Sure. Thanks for the question. So when it comes to Mobi and its share, first of all, I'll start by saying it was available to a limited population. In the first quarter, we didn't launch it until middle of February, and we also started with just our direct customers. And so it was scaling up across the quarter and on into the second quarter.

Q: I'm just going to ask more directly here. Just -- hoping you could give some indication of 1Q new patient growth? And if not precision, simply -- I mean, it does seem like there was new patient growth, but you also did have a price lift. Just any indication you can give us on at least the first quarter, whether you saw a new patient growth? And if you want to give us magnitude wouldn't mind that either.
A: Sure. I'll go back to the first question, which was new patient growth. And I'm going to speak to it in context of all pump shipments in the first quarter in the U.S. The information that we're able to share is that we did see new pump starts continue to exceed renewal pumps. And so when you look at the split of new versus renewal, new pumps were slightly above renewals.

Q: Leigh, I wanted to follow up on the pricing commentary specifically OUS. I think you had talked about a $2,300 being the right place for the year there. It was higher in the first quarter closer to what we saw in '23. So I just wanted to double check, is '23 still where you think things shake out?
A: Sure. So 2023 in the first quarter, in particular, was unusually high from a pump perspective, that was back when we were undergoing the transition to our new European distribution center. So we didn't have a natural mix of all of our distributor customers ordering in that quarter. This quarter, it was, I would say, a little more normalized. And we expected that ASPs could look something like they did prior to the transition, which was more like the $2,300 mark.

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.