Arteris Inc (AIP) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript Highlights: Navigating Through Challenges and Opportunities

Despite a slight revenue dip, Arteris Inc (AIP) showcases robust licensing activities and strategic advancements in its Q1 2024 earnings.

Author's Avatar
Summary
  • Annual Contract Value (ACV) plus Royalties: $58.2 million
  • Revenue: $12.9 million, down 2% year-over-year, up 4% sequentially
  • Remaining Performance Obligations (RPO): $74.7 million, up 30% year-over-year
  • GAAP Gross Profit: $11.5 million, gross margin of 89%
  • Non-GAAP Gross Profit: $11.7 million, gross margin of 91%
  • GAAP Operating Loss: $9.1 million
  • Non-GAAP Operating Loss: $5.3 million
  • Net Loss: $9.4 million, diluted net loss per share of $0.25
  • Non-GAAP Net Loss: $5.6 million, diluted net loss per share of $0.15
  • Free Cash Flow: Positive $300,000
  • Cash, Cash Equivalents, and Investments: $53.4 million
Article's Main Image

Release Date: May 02, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

  • Arteris Inc (AIP, Financial) reported a solid first quarter of 2024 with annual contract value plus royalties of $58.2 million.
  • The company delivered a positive free cash flow quarter and reaffirmed its target of achieving positive free cash flow in 2024.
  • Arteris Inc (AIP) saw robust licensing activity across all verticals, particularly in enterprise computing and automotive sectors.
  • The company announced significant system IP deals, including one with a top 10 semiconductor company, expanding deployment of Arteris network on chip IPs.
  • Arteris Inc (AIP) released the latest version of its anchor cache coherent network on chip IP, supporting multiple protocols and functional safety, utilized by Mobileye.

Negative Points

  • Total revenue for the first quarter was $12.9 million, down 2% year over year.
  • GAAP operating loss for the first quarter was $9.1 million, indicating ongoing challenges in achieving profitability.
  • Non-GAAP operating loss was $5.3 million, although slightly improved from the prior year, still reflects operational losses.
  • Geopolitical uncertainties and U.S.-China trade restrictions continue to impact the business, although no further deterioration was noted at this time.
  • The company faces intense competition and rapid changes in technology, particularly in AI and machine learning, requiring fast adaptation and innovation.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you discuss the trends in Remaining Performance Obligations (RPO) and its impact on future revenue?
A: Charles Janac, Chairman, President, and CEO of Arteris, explained that RPO increases as deals flow in faster than revenue is recognized. The shift to ratable revenue treatment has slowed the recognition of RPO into GAAP revenue, boosting the RPO growth rate to 30%. This growth rate is expected to normalize but will continue to rise due to strong deal flow.

Q: How is the acceleration of AI and large language models impacting your business?
A: Charles Janac noted that the AI sector is moving very quickly, which demands rapid silicon design cycles. This environment values the automation and productivity provided by Arteris, as companies seek to shorten design cycles significantly.

Q: What are the current trends in Average Selling Prices (ASPs) and how do they relate to your financial projections?
A: Charles Janac reported that ASPs are increasing, aligning with initial IPO projections. He anticipates that the average deal size could exceed $1 million by 2026, driven by the complexity of chips and the increased use of system IP.

Q: Can you provide insights into the current state and future expectations of your business in China amidst geopolitical tensions?
A: Charles Janac mentioned that while the situation in China has stabilized, Arteris is planning for a steady state of operations, without expecting significant improvements or deteriorations in the near term.

Q: What is the expected impact of new product launches on your revenue in the second half of the year?
A: Charles Janac hinted at significant new product developments expected to impact revenue positively in the second half of the year, reflecting ongoing innovation efforts at Arteris.

Q: How is the increasing number of SOCs per car influencing your market opportunities in the automotive sector?
A: Charles Janac affirmed that the trend towards higher SOC counts per car continues, driven by advancements in automated driving and other automotive technologies. This trend aligns with Arteris' growth projections in the automotive IP market.

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.