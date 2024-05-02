Release Date: May 02, 2024

Positive Points

Astronics Corp reported strong sales of $185 million in Q1 2024, exceeding both guidance and internal forecasts, marking an 18% year-over-year increase.

The company experienced significant improvements in supply chain issues, workforce efficiency, and pricing, contributing to better operational performance.

Astronics Corp's Aerospace segment showed robust growth with a 21% increase from the previous year and reported $12 million in operating profit.

The company achieved a record backlog of $612 million, with strong bookings of $205 million in Q1, indicating sustained demand and a positive outlook for future revenue.

Astronics Corp is making progress on a potentially large contract with the U.S. Army, expected to be a $200 to $300 million program, which could significantly impact future earnings.

Negative Points

Despite overall growth, the Test Systems segment of Astronics Corp underperformed, showing only a modest increase of 2% and recording an operating loss of $3.1 million.

The company is still facing challenges with the Test Systems segment, necessitating a restructuring that includes facility closures and consolidation to improve efficiency and reduce costs.

Astronics Corp is sensitive to changes in production rates by Boeing, its largest customer, particularly with the 737 MAX, which could impact future revenue and earnings.

The company incurred $3.7 million in litigation expenses, which are expected to continue throughout the year, potentially affecting profitability.

While the company has improved its financial position, it is still working on refinancing options to reduce interest rates and improve cash flow, indicating ongoing financial management challenges.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you discuss the impact of Boeing's MAX production rates on your business, especially concerning BFE content?

A: Peter Gundermann, Astronics Corp - Chairman, President, and Chief Executive Officer: BFE content, primarily sold to airlines for narrow-body planes, is less likely to be impacted by production rate changes because airlines can reallocate from line-fit to retrofit. For wide-body planes, the content is sold to in-flight entertainment integrators who also manage retrofitting, allowing some flexibility in reallocating hardware from line-fit to retrofit.

Q: How do you see the potential changes in Boeing's production rates affecting your financial performance for the year?

A: Peter Gundermann, Astronics Corp - Chairman, President, and Chief Executive Officer: If Boeing's production rates for the MAX decrease, it could potentially reduce our revenue by about $11.5 million for the year. However, our internal forecast remains at the high end of our revenue guidance, suggesting minimal overall impact from these potential changes.

Q: What are your expectations for the refinancing opportunities and how might they affect Astronics?

A: Peter Gundermann, Astronics Corp - Chairman, President, and Chief Executive Officer: We are exploring refinancing options to improve our financial position, with good market interest. The timing and terms are still being finalized, but it is expected to be a positive step for the company in 2024.

Q: Can you provide an update on the litigation issues and their expected resolution timeline?

A: Peter Gundermann, Astronics Corp - Chairman, President, and Chief Executive Officer: The ongoing litigation, particularly related to the LHTO Tulsa Saga, is expected to conclude by 2025, assuming current appeals in France are not successful. We are confident in a favorable outcome and are working towards resolving remaining issues in the UK and Germany.

Q: What are the long-term opportunities for Astronics in the context of evolving airline requirements for in-flight entertainment and connectivity?

A: Peter Gundermann, Astronics Corp - Chairman, President, and Chief Executive Officer: The rapid evolution of consumer electronics compared to aerospace cycles presents continuous opportunities for Astronics to upgrade or replace existing systems to meet new standards. This includes advancements in power delivery and data security, which are increasingly important for airlines.

Q: How does the cancellation of the FAIR program and the focus on the FLARE program impact Astronics?

A: Peter Gundermann, Astronics Corp - Chairman, President, and Chief Executive Officer: The cancellation of the FAIR program is seen as beneficial, allowing us to focus more on the FLARE program with Bell. This focus aligns with our capabilities and current business demands, enhancing our involvement in promising EVTOL projects.

