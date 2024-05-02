Release Date: May 02, 2024

Positive Points

SPX Technologies Inc (SPXC, Financial) reported a strong Q1 with a 16.4% increase in revenue and a 47% increase in adjusted EBITDA year-on-year.

The company raised its full-year 2024 guidance, reflecting a 30% growth in adjusted EBITDA and a 23% increase in adjusted EPS.

Acquisitions are integrating well, contributing to revenue growth and margin expansion, and providing cross-selling opportunities.

SPX Technologies Inc (SPXC) is seeing robust demand across key markets, supporting a positive outlook for future performance.

The company continues to drive efficiencies and innovation across its operations, enhancing its competitive position and operational momentum.

Negative Points

On an organic basis, HVAC segment revenues declined by 1.9%, driven by lower sales of Hydronic equipment due to unseasonably warm weather.

The Detection & Measurement segment experienced a 16% decrease in backlog organically from the prior year period, due to the delivery of a large contract project.

The company's location and inspection platform is expected to perform flatly this year, mainly due to slower economic activities in Europe and Asia.

There are ongoing challenges in filling the revenue gap left by the delivery of a large project last year in the Detection & Measurement segment.

While there is strong demand in the HVAC segment, the organic growth forecast is modest, particularly in the hydronics and electric heat categories.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you clarify the lift in HVAC revenue guidance up $30 million versus the prior guide? How much of that is organic versus stronger deal contribution from Aspect and Ingenia?

A: Paul Clegg, VP - Investor Relations and Communications, responded that the $30 million increase in revenue guidance is primarily organic. The acquisitions are integrating well and are expected to have slightly higher margins than previously anticipated.

Q: How did order trends in Detection & Measurement (D&M) evolve through Q1 and into early Q2, and what is the full year outlook for project versus run rate business?

A: Paul Clegg noted that overall orders were strong, particularly in HVAC, with D&M experiencing a book-to-bill ratio of less than one due to large project deliveries. The full year revenue guidance for D&M is expected to be flat or slightly down, adjusting for a large project completed last year.

Q: What is driving the 100 basis point increase in HVAC margin guidance?

A: Eugene Lowe, CEO, attributed the increase to strong end market demand across tech, healthcare, and industrial sectors. Mark Carano, CFO, added that operational efficiencies and investments in production have significantly contributed to margin improvement.

Q: Can you provide more details on the performance across different units within HVAC, especially with recent acquisitions?

A: Eugene Lowe explained that the cooling segment is experiencing strong growth, particularly from data centers and industrial applications. The heating segment is expected to grow modestly. Recent acquisitions like Ingenia are performing well, with demand outstripping production capacity.

Q: What are the expectations for the location and inspection platform, given its GDP dependency?

A: Eugene Lowe acknowledged that the location and inspection segment is expected to be flat this year, with growth in the U.S. but challenges in Europe and Asia. He highlighted new product developments that are expected to drive future growth.

Q: How are you managing the cash flow and debt reduction, especially considering the robust M&A pipeline?

A: Mark Carano indicated that the company plans to continue paying down debt, particularly on the revolving credit facility, which allows for re-borrowing if needed. The M&A pipeline remains active, with sufficient liquidity to support potential acquisitions.

