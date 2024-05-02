Release Date: May 02, 2024

Positive Points

Revenue reached $86.3 million, an 11% increase year-over-year, with marketplace revenue growing significantly.

Revenue per paid ticket increased by 21% compared to Q1 2023, reaching $4.7.

Gross margins reached a new record of 71%, benefiting from strategic reductions in fixed costs.

Eventbrite's marketplace strategy is enhancing unit economics and profit margins, with a strong focus on demand-generation capabilities.

Mobile app usage saw significant growth, with a 15% increase in users and a 35% increase in mobile purchases, indicating higher consumer engagement.

Negative Points

Paid ticket volume was down 8% from the previous year, reflecting challenges in transitioning to a new marketplace model.

The introduction of new pricing and packaging had a near-term negative impact on the acquisition and retention of smaller customers.

Despite growth in high-value events, the overall number of paid creators slightly declined by 1%.

Eventbrite is still working through the friction of transitioning to a two-sided marketplace, which could affect short-term growth.

The company reported a net loss of $4.5 million for the quarter, indicating ongoing financial pressures despite revenue growth.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Could you discuss the competitive intensity today versus a year ago and clarify the impact of internal changes versus market dynamics on paid ticket growth?

A: (Julia Hartz - Co-Founder and CEO, Eventbrite, Inc.) The market remains dynamic and fragmented, with no significant changes from last year. Eventbrite is shifting focus from being a commoditized ticketing platform to a driver of demand generation, leveraging its scale and data to attract high-value creators and large events. The company is not observing any single competitor disrupting its market position but remains vigilant about new technologies and consumer experiences.

Q: How are you attracting larger creators, and how does the cost of servicing them compare to smaller creators?

A: (Lanny Baker - CFO, Eventbrite, Inc.) Eventbrite uses consumer data to target high-value creators with a strong sales pitch centered around the platform's performance and demand-generation capabilities. These larger creators often have higher demands but provide significant value, making the investment worthwhile. They are also among the earliest adopters of Eventbrite's marketing tools.

Q: Can you elaborate on the steps being taken this year to enhance the mobile app and increase consumer transactions through this platform?

A: (Julia Hartz - Co-Founder and CEO, Eventbrite, Inc.) The focus is on driving more consumers to download and use the mobile app by enhancing the user experience to align with Eventbrite's vision of helping users discover relevant events. Future plans include redesigning the app to facilitate easier discovery and social sharing among users.

Q: What are your expectations for take rate trends and potential headwinds moving forward?

A: (Julia Hartz - Co-Founder and CEO, Eventbrite, Inc.) The take rate has improved due to better product-market fit and the initial success of the marketplace strategy. No major headwinds are expected for the rest of the year, and future growth will depend on the expansion of demand-generation services like Eventbrite ads.

Q: How are you addressing the decline in free creators and ensuring the ads business isn't negatively impacted?

A: (Julia Hartz - Co-Founder and CEO, Eventbrite, Inc.) Eventbrite is introducing discounted rates for nonprofits and seasonal promotions to attract free creators back to the platform. The company views its free service as a crucial part of the business and is taking steps to maintain this segment while enhancing value delivery.

Q: What is your strategy for enhancing consumer engagement on the platform?

A: (Julia Hartz - Co-Founder and CEO, Eventbrite, Inc.) Eventbrite is focusing on using granular, data-driven insights to engage consumers more effectively, leveraging generative AI to tag events and create curated collections based on user searches. The goal is to make Eventbrite a top destination for discovering relevant events, enhancing user engagement through personalized content.

