Release Date: May 02, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

Subscription revenue grew by 20%, and total revenue increased by 17%, surpassing the high end of revenue guidance.

Operating margin exceeded the top range of Q1 guidance, demonstrating effective cost management and operational efficiency.

Significant growth in large contract customers, with contracts valued over $100,000 increasing by 24%, those over $150,000 by 29%, and over $300,000 by 34% compared to Q1 2023.

Strong performance in ESG solutions, continuing as one of the top solutions for new bookings for seven consecutive quarters.

Expansion in the use of Workiva's platform, highlighted by new multi-solution deals and increased adoption across existing customer bases.

Negative Points

Despite positive financial metrics, the company noted a cautious buying environment, which could impact future sales momentum.

Professional services revenue remained flat compared to the same quarter last year, indicating potential stagnation in this service line.

The company is experiencing extended deal cycles, particularly influenced by a challenging macroeconomic environment.

New logo growth has slowed, particularly in the U.S. market, which could affect future revenue expansion.

Legal challenges and regulatory uncertainties, especially concerning new SEC climate disclosure rules, could impact demand for ESG solutions.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you discuss the impact of the SEC's climate disclosure rule and its subsequent stay on your ESG solution sales?

A: Julie Iskow, Independent Director at Workiva Inc, noted that despite the stay, the rule provided companies with clarity on compliance requirements. Workiva, having a significant share of the Russell 1,000 clients, hasn't seen a decline in demand for their ESG solutions. The regulatory landscape, including other global mandates, continues to drive the need for robust sustainability reporting solutions.

Q: How are non-EU based global multinationals approaching ESG compliance, especially with varying regulations like CSRD and California's mandates?

A: Julie Iskow explained that there is a strong global approach to ESG compliance among these companies. Despite the lack of mandatory regulations in some regions, companies are proactively aligning with international standards due to increasing stakeholder demands for transparency and accountability in sustainability practices.

Q: What changes in sales strategy and market approach are contributing to growth in Europe, especially with the upcoming CSRD regulations?

A: Julie Iskow highlighted that Workiva's strategy of Assured Integrated Reporting is resonating well in Europe, driven by the need for integrated financial and non-financial reporting. The company continues to see strong demand and is focused on enhancing its market approach to improve productivity and customer acquisition in Europe.

Q: Can you provide insights into the financial performance and outlook for Workiva in the coming quarters?

A: Jill Klindt, EVP & CFO of Workiva, discussed the company's financial results, noting strong subscription revenue growth and an increase in operating profit. Looking ahead, while acknowledging a cautious buying environment, the company expects continued revenue growth and has increased its non-GAAP operating margin guidance, reflecting improved operational efficiency and leverage.

Q: How is Workiva addressing the evolving needs for ESG reporting, particularly with the new SEC rules and European regulations?

A: Julie Iskow emphasized Workiva's commitment to enhancing its ESG solutions to meet new regulatory requirements, including those from the SEC and Europe's CSRD. The company is actively developing features to support the new regulations and ensure that clients can manage their reporting effectively and efficiently.

Q: What role does AI technology play in Workiva's platform, and how is it being received by customers?

A: Julie Iskow mentioned the integration of generative AI capabilities within Workiva's platform, which has been well-received by customers. These AI enhancements are being used across various workflows to improve efficiency and accuracy in reporting processes, demonstrating Workiva's commitment to leveraging advanced technology to meet customer needs.

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.