Release Date: May 02, 2024

Positive Points

Recorded a solid FFO of $1.64 for the quarter, aligning with the upper end of the guidance range.

Achieved a 3.8% same-center growth excluding term fees and certain repayments, demonstrating strong operational performance.

Signed 117 commercial leases covering over 775,000 square feet, indicating robust leasing activity and demand.

Reported a significant increase in retail leasing, with new leases written at 9% higher cash basis rent than previous tenants.

Maintained a strong liquidity position with over $1.33 billion available, showcasing financial stability and readiness for strategic investments.

Negative Points

Higher interest rates impacted the net financial outcomes, reducing the positive impact of operational performance.

Some challenges in timing with respect to collection which could affect financial stability if not managed properly.

The remaining vacancy at key properties like 915 Meeting Street and 1 Santana West, although less than 2% of the company's value, still poses a risk until fully leased.

Dependence on the economic environment and consumer spending, as indicated by the need to pass on cost increases to customers.

Potential volatility in tenant improvements costs, which saw an increase in new leases compared to previous quarters.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Could you provide more details on the acquisitions and the funding, particularly regarding the dispositions and the values you could get there, including cap rates?

A: Daniel Guglielmone, Executive VP, CFO & Treasurer, mentioned that they are considering selling assets worth $300 million to $400 million, with initial cap rates around the low 6s. This approach is seen as an attractive source of capital, with long-term IRRs being very appealing relative to where they can deploy capital in the acquisition market.

Q: Can you discuss the demand dynamics driving the strong quarter in small shop leasing?

A: Wendy A. Seher, Executive VP & Eastern Region President, explained that the demand was broad-based across national, regional, and local tenants, with significant activity in restaurants, apparel, health, wellness, and beauty sectors. Donald C. Wood, CEO & Director, added that the demand was strong across all types of their shopping centers, including mixed-use properties.

Q: How is the guidance for same-store growth shaping up, especially considering the strong performance in various segments?

A: Daniel Guglielmone noted that while the first quarter was strong, they are maintaining a cautious approach to guidance updates. He mentioned that credit reserves have been kept consistent, and they are waiting to see how the rest of the year unfolds before making any adjustments.

Q: Have you observed any impact from retailers deferring large capital investments in warehouses on the capital investment required for retail stores in your shopping centers?

A: Donald C. Wood responded that there is ongoing capital pressure from retailers for store buildouts, which has been a consistent trend over the past decade. However, he noted that they have been successful in managing these capital requirements effectively.

Q: Could you provide insights into the office tenant changes, particularly regarding Cisco replacing Splunk as one of your top office tenants?

A: Donald C. Wood explained that Cisco's acquisition of Splunk resulted in Cisco assuming the lease, which significantly improved the credit quality associated with the lease. He expressed optimism about Cisco's long-term plans at Santana Row, given their positive feedback about the location.

Q: As you look at acquisitions, are the projected returns on assets higher now compared to pre-pandemic levels due to the current retail environment?

A: Jeffrey S. Berkes, President & COO, and Donald C. Wood discussed the acquisitions market, noting that their cost of capital advantage allows them to see higher returns on acquisitions. They emphasized that their ability to enhance properties through leasing, redevelopment, and applying their broad capabilities often leads to actual results that exceed initial underwriting projections.

