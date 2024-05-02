Q1 2024 ArcelorMittal SA Earnings Call Transcript

May 02, 2024 / 01:30PM GMT

Great. Thank you, Moritz. Good afternoon, everyone. This is Daniel Fairclough from the ArcelorMittal, Investor Relations team. Thank you very much for joining this call to discuss our performance for the first quarter 2024.



I do want to draw your attention to the disclaimers on Slide