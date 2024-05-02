Q1 2024 MagnaChip Semiconductor Corp Earnings Call Transcript

May 02, 2024 / 09:00PM GMT

Operator



Good day, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the First Quarter 2024 Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) Please be advised today's conference is being recorded. I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker today, Steven Pelayo. Please go ahead.



Steven Pelayo -



Thank you. Hello, everyone. Thank you for joining us to discuss Magnachip's financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2024. The first quarter earnings release that was issued today after the market closed can be found on the company's Investor Relations website. The webcast replay of today's call will be archived on our website shortly afterwards. Joining me today are YJ Kim, Magnachip's Chief Executive Officer; and Shin Young Park, our Chief Financial Officer. YJ will discuss the company's recent operating performance and business overview, and Shin Young will review financial results for the quarter and provide guidance for the second quarter. There will be a Q&A session following the prepared remarks.



During the