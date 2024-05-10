PT Hanjaya Mandala Sampoerna Tbk's Dividend Analysis

An In-depth Look at the Upcoming Dividend and Historical Performance

PT Hanjaya Mandala Sampoerna Tbk (PHJMF, Financial) recently announced a dividend of $69.3 per share, set to be payable on 2024-05-17, with the ex-dividend date on 2024-05-03. As investors anticipate this forthcoming distribution, it is crucial to examine the company's dividend track record, yield, and growth rates. Utilizing data from GuruFocus, this analysis delves into PT Hanjaya Mandala Sampoerna Tbk's dividend performance and evaluates its sustainability.

What Does PT Hanjaya Mandala Sampoerna Tbk Do?

PT Hanjaya Mandala Sampoerna Tbk is a prominent Indonesian tobacco company, known for producing popular cigarette brands such as Sampoerna A, Sampoerna Kretek, Marlboro, and the iconic Dji Sam Soe, also known as the King of Kretek. The company's operations encompass manufacturing, trading, and distributing cigarettes, with Dji Sam Soe Kretek as its flagship brand.

A Glimpse at PT Hanjaya Mandala Sampoerna Tbk's Dividend History

Since 2021, PT Hanjaya Mandala Sampoerna Tbk has maintained a consistent record of yearly dividend payments. The historical trend of the company's dividends can be observed in the following chart, which outlines the annual Dividends Per Share.

Breaking Down PT Hanjaya Mandala Sampoerna Tbk's Dividend Yield and Growth

Currently, PT Hanjaya Mandala Sampoerna Tbk boasts a trailing 12-month dividend yield of 6.16% and a forward dividend yield of 7.25%, indicating anticipated dividend increases over the next year. However, the company's annual dividend growth rate over the past three years was -23.00%, improving slightly over a five-year period to -15.10% annually. Over the last decade, the dividend growth rate has been -0.30% per year. The 5-year yield on cost for PT Hanjaya Mandala Sampoerna Tbk stock is approximately 2.72% as of today.

The Sustainability Question: Payout Ratio and Profitability

The sustainability of dividends is often gauged by examining the dividend payout ratio, which for PT Hanjaya Mandala Sampoerna Tbk stands at 1.00 as of 2024-03-31. This high ratio may indicate potential challenges in maintaining future dividends. In contrast, the company's profitability rank is highly favorable at 9 out of 10, supported by a decade of consistent positive net income.

Growth Metrics: The Future Outlook

With a growth rank of 9 out of 10, PT Hanjaya Mandala Sampoerna Tbk's future growth trajectory appears robust. The company's revenue per share and 3-year revenue growth rate of 7.90% annually outperforms 61.36% of global competitors. However, its 3-year EPS growth rate and 5-year EBITDA growth rate show mixed performance, indicating areas that may need improvement to sustain dividends.

Conclusion

Considering PT Hanjaya Mandala Sampoerna Tbk's robust profitability and growth metrics against a backdrop of fluctuating dividend yields and growth rates, investors should closely monitor these aspects to gauge the long-term sustainability of dividends. For those interested in exploring high-dividend yield opportunities, the High Dividend Yield Screener on GuruFocus may serve as a valuable resource.

