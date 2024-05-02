Q1 2024 Frontier Group Holdings Inc Earnings Call Transcript

May 02, 2024 / 03:00PM GMT

Operator



Good day, and thank you for standing by, and welcome to the Frontier Group Holdings, Incorporated, Q1 2024 earnings call. (Operator Instructions) Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded I would now like to hand the conference over to your first speaker today, David Erdman, Senior Director of Investor Relations. David, you have the floor.



David Erdman Frontier Group Holdings - Inc. - Senior Director of IR



Thank you and good morning and welcome everyone to our first quarter 2024 earnings call. On the call with me this morning is Barry before Chief Executive Officer, Jimmy Dempsey, President; Mark Mitchell, Chief Financial Officer; and our new Chief Commercial Officer, Bobby Schroeder.



Before yielding, I'll recite the customary Safe Harbor provisions. During this call, we will be making forward-looking statements, which are subject to risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those predicted in these forward-looking statements and additional information concerning risk factors which could cause such differences