Q1 2024 Fox Factory Holding Corp Earnings Call Transcript

May 02, 2024 / 08:30PM GMT

Operator



Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. Thank you for standing by, and welcome to Fox Factory Holding Corporation's First Quarter Fiscal 2024 earnings conference call. At this time, all participants are in a listen only mode. A question and answer session will follow the formal presentation. Please note this conference is being recorded. And now at this time, I would like to turn things over to Toby MARGIN, Chief Legal Officer at Fox Factory Holding Corp. Please go ahead.



Toby Merchant - Fox Factory Holding Corp - Chief Compliance Officer, Chief Legal Officer, Secretary



Thank you. Good afternoon, and welcome to Fox Factory's First Quarter 2024 earnings conference call. I'm joined today by Mike Dennison, Chief Executive Officer, and Dennis Shim, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer. First, Mike will provide business updates, and then Dennis will review the quarterly results and outlook. Mike will then provide some closing remarks before we open up the call for your questions.



By now, everyone should have access to the earnings release, which went out