Hershey Reports First-Quarter 2024 Earnings: Surpasses Analyst Revenue Forecasts

Strong Start with Enhanced Sales and Earnings, Reaffirms Full-Year Outlook

Author's Avatar
12 minutes ago
Summary
  • Reported Revenue: $3,252.7 million, up 8.9% year-over-year, surpassing estimates of $3,112.25 million.
  • Net Income: $797.5 million, a significant increase of 36.5% year-over-year, exceeding estimates of $567.27 million.
  • Earnings Per Share (EPS): Reported at $3.89, substantially higher than the estimated $2.76.
  • Adjusted Earnings Per Share (EPS): $3.07, showing a growth of 3.7% year-over-year.
  • Gross Margin: Reported at 51.5%, an increase of 520 basis points from the previous year, driven by price realization and derivative mark-to-market gains.
  • Operating Profit: $1,058.1 million, up 32.3% from the previous year, with an operating profit margin of 32.5%.
  • Full-Year Outlook: Reaffirms growth expectations with net sales projected to increase by 2% to 3%, and both reported and adjusted EPS expected to show minimal change.
Article's Main Image

On May 3, 2024, The Hershey Co (HSY, Financial) announced its first-quarter financial results, revealing a robust performance with consolidated net sales of $3,252.7 million, an 8.9% increase, surpassing the estimated $3,112.25 million. The company also reported a notable rise in net income to $797.5 million, significantly higher than the estimated $567.27 million. This performance was detailed in their recent 8-K filing.

Company Overview

The Hershey Company, a dominant player in the U.S. confectionery market, controls approximately 36% of the domestic chocolate space. With a portfolio that includes over 100 brands such as Reese's, Kit Kat, and Ice Breakers, Hershey's has expanded significantly beyond its original offerings. Despite its strong U.S. presence, international markets like Brazil, India, and Mexico contribute a smaller, yet significant portion of its sales. Recent acquisitions such as Amplify Snack Brands and Dot's Pretzels have further diversified its product range and geographical footprint.

Q1 Performance Highlights

The first quarter of 2024 saw Hershey achieving a diluted earnings per share (EPS) of $3.89, a substantial 36.5% increase, with adjusted EPS at $3.07, up by 3.7%. This growth was primarily driven by an 8.6% rise in organic, constant currency net sales and a 3.4% increase in volumes, attributed to accelerated shipments in anticipation of a new ERP system implementation. Hershey's strategic investments in innovation and marketing have strengthened its market share across various segments.

Financial Metrics and Challenges

Despite the positive growth in net sales and net income, Hershey faces challenges such as higher commodity costs which have impacted its adjusted gross margin, reducing it by 170 basis points to 44.9%. The company continues to navigate these costs alongside increased brand and capacity investments which have slightly offset the benefits from price realization and productivity gains.

Strategic Initiatives and Outlook

Hershey's reaffirmed its full-year financial outlook, expecting a net sales growth of 2% to 3% and maintaining its EPS growth projections at around 0%. The company plans substantial capital expenditures of $600 million to $650 million, focusing on expanding core confection capacity and enhancing digital infrastructure. Additionally, Hershey aims to achieve $100 million in savings from its Advancing Agility & Automation Initiative.

Segment Performance

The North America Confectionery segment saw a 10.4% increase in net sales, driven by strong price realization and volume increases. However, the North America Salty Snacks and International segments faced tougher conditions, with minimal sales growth and challenges in market share and commodity costs.

Investor and Analyst Insights

During a live webcast, Hershey's management discussed these results and provided updates on business strategies, emphasizing their commitment to long-term growth and sustainable value creation. The detailed financial statements and future projections reflect Hershey's proactive approach in managing market challenges while driving profitability.

For investors and stakeholders, Hershey's first-quarter performance coupled with its strategic initiatives provides a promising outlook, despite the ongoing challenges in commodity costs and market competition. The company's ability to exceed revenue forecasts and maintain a strong profit margin highlights its operational efficiency and market adaptability.

For more detailed information and future updates, stakeholders are encouraged to visit Hershey's investor relations website.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from The Hershey Co for further details.

