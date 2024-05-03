American Axle & Mfg Holdings Inc (AXL) Surpasses Q1 Earnings and Revenue Expectations

Robust First Quarter Performance Indicates Promising Outlook for 2024

Summary
  • Revenue: Reported $1.61 billion, up from $1.49 billion in the previous year, surpassing estimates of $1.524 billion.
  • Net Income: Achieved $20.5 million, significantly exceeding the estimated $21.6 million.
  • Earnings Per Share (EPS): Recorded at $0.17, surpassing the estimated $0.12.
  • Adjusted EBITDA: Reached $205.6 million, or 12.8% of sales, compared to $175.4 million, or 11.7% of sales in the prior year.
  • Free Cash Flow: Reported adjusted free cash flow usage of $(21.4) million, compared to $(17.1) million in the previous year.
  • Operating Cash Flow: Net cash provided by operating activities was $17.8 million, down from $32.1 million in the prior year.
On May 3, 2024, American Axle & Mfg Holdings Inc (AXL, Financial) announced a strong start to the year with its first quarter results, which exceeded analyst expectations on both the top and bottom lines. The company reported a significant increase in sales and net income, reflecting robust operational performance and effective management strategies. The detailed financial outcomes are available in the company's 8-K filing.

Company Overview

American Axle & Mfg Holdings Inc, a leading global Tier 1 Automotive and Mobility Supplier, is primarily engaged in the manufacturing, engineering, designing, and validation of driveline systems and related components. The company operates through its Driveline and Metal Forming segments, with the majority of its revenue generated from the Driveline segment.

First Quarter Financial Highlights

The company's sales for the first quarter of 2024 reached $1.61 billion, up from $1.49 billion in the same period last year, surpassing the estimated revenue of $1524.79 million. This increase was favorably impacted by improved volume and mix. Net income for the quarter stood at $20.5 million, or $0.17 per diluted share, a significant improvement from a net loss of $5.1 million, or $0.04 per share, in the first quarter of 2023. This performance comfortably exceeded the estimated earnings per share of $0.02.

Operational and Financial Metrics

Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter was $205.6 million, or 12.8% of sales, compared to $175.4 million, or 11.7% of sales, in the prior year. This improvement underscores AXL's enhanced operational efficiency and ability to manage costs effectively. The company also reported net cash provided by operating activities of $17.8 million, although adjusted free cash flow was a use of $21.4 million, reflecting ongoing investments in the business.

Management Commentary

"AAM is off to a good start in 2024, posting solid first quarter financial performance driven by better-than-expected volume and mix and sequential improvement in AAM's overall performance. With just one quarter completed, we are keeping our outlook unchanged for now, but these results certainly give us added confidence in our full-year guidance," said David C. Dauch, AAM’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.

2024 Financial Outlook

Looking ahead, American Axle & Mfg Holdings Inc remains optimistic about its performance for the full year of 2024. The company has set its full-year targets with expected sales ranging from $6.05 to $6.35 billion and adjusted EBITDA between $685 to $750 million. Adjusted free cash flow is anticipated to be between $200 to $240 million, assuming capital spending of approximately 4.0% to 4.5% of sales.

Strategic Initiatives and Market Positioning

The company continues to focus on developing a diverse and technology-agnostic product portfolio to cater to both electric and internal combustion engine markets. This strategic positioning is expected to support sustained growth and profitability as the industry evolves towards more sustainable propulsion solutions.

For more detailed information on American Axle & Mfg Holdings Inc's first quarter performance and future outlook, stakeholders and interested parties are encouraged to review the full earnings release and financial statements.

For investor inquiries, please contact David H. Lim, Head of Investor Relations at (313) 758-2006 or via email at [email protected]. Media inquiries can be directed to Christopher M. Son, Vice President, Marketing & Communications at (313) 758-4814 or [email protected].

Visit the AAM website at www.aam.com for additional information and updates.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from American Axle & Mfg Holdings Inc for further details.

