Extra Space Storage Inc (EXR, Financial) has recently captured the attention of investors and financial analysts alike, thanks to its strong financial performance and promising growth prospects. With its shares currently trading at $142.12, the company has experienced a daily gain of 1.67% and a modest three-month change of 0.24%. A detailed analysis, supported by the GF Score, indicates that Extra Space Storage Inc is poised for significant future growth.

What Is the GF Score?

The GF Score is a proprietary stock performance ranking system developed by GuruFocus. It evaluates stocks based on five key aspects: financial strength, profitability, growth, GF Value, and momentum. These aspects are weighted differently to calculate a composite score that ranges from 0 to 100, with 100 indicating the highest potential for outperformance. Historically, stocks with higher GF Scores have tended to yield superior long-term returns.

GF Score Components for Extra Space Storage Inc

With a composite GF Score of 94 out of 100, Extra Space Storage Inc demonstrates a strong potential for market outperformance, driven by exceptional growth and value metrics.

Understanding Extra Space Storage Inc's Business

Extra Space Storage Inc, with a market cap of $30.08 billion and annual sales of $2.86 billion, operates as a fully integrated real estate investment trust. It owns, operates, and manages nearly 3,700 self-storage properties across 42 states, encompassing over 280 million net rentable square feet. The company's operations include both wholly owned facilities and properties managed on behalf of third parties, generating revenue through ownership and management fees.

Profitability and Growth Metrics

Extra Space Storage Inc's Profitability Rank is impressive, standing at 9 out of 10. The company's Gross Margin has consistently increased over the past five years, highlighting its efficiency in converting revenue into profit. This trend is complemented by a strong Predictability Rank of 4.5 stars, indicating reliable operational performance.

Ranked highly in Growth, the company's 3-Year Revenue Growth Rate of 13.1% outperforms 79.91% of its peers in the REITs industry. Additionally, its EBITDA growth over the past three and five years underscores its ongoing expansion and operational efficiency.

Conclusion

Considering Extra Space Storage Inc's robust financial strength, impressive profitability, and consistent growth metrics, the GF Score highlights the company's exceptional position for potential market outperformance. Investors looking for similar opportunities can explore other high-scoring companies using the GF Score Screen available to GuruFocus Premium members.

