Cloudflare (NET) Shares Tumble Amid Economic Uncertainty and Peer Results

Author's Avatar
36 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Cloudflare (NET, Financial) experienced a significant drop of 18% in its stock price today after expressing concerns about the uncertain macroeconomic environment. The company emphasized its cautious stance, similar to the previous quarter, despite positive trends such as securing large customer contracts and increased average deal sizes.

The primary reasons for today's decline in NET shares include:

  • Increased discussions by CEO Matthew Prince about short-term uncertainties during Q1, citing geopolitical tensions and economic instability in regions like the Middle East, Ukraine, and Asia. Although there are no definitive signs of worsening conditions, historical trends suggest potential impacts on sales.
  • Disappointing Q1 results from Fortinet (FTNT, Financial), a peer in the cybersecurity industry. Despite reasonable headline numbers, a 6% year-over-year decrease in total billings alarmed investors, contrasting with an 8% increase in the previous quarter. This has raised concerns about the recovery speed of billings.
  • Initial optimism about a recovery in cybersecurity demand has waned following the latest quarterly results from NET and FTNT, suggesting a possible delay in reaching a market bottom.

Despite these challenges, Cloudflare reported strong Q1 performance with a 30.5% year-over-year revenue increase to $378.6 million, driven by a significant contribution from large customers. The company maintained gross margins well above its target range of 75-77% and expanded its operating margins by 450 basis points to 11.2%. Adjusted EPS also exceeded expectations at $0.16, compared to the forecasted $0.13. Cloudflare's FY24 revenue and adjusted EPS forecasts remain unchanged at $1.648-1.652 billion and $0.60-0.61, respectively.

However, the cautious tone from management regarding near-term economic factors has led to a sharp decline in NET shares, reaching their lowest point in 2024. Despite this, Cloudflare continues to secure significant deals, indicating potential for growth resumption. Yet, without stronger confidence from management, the stock might struggle to gain momentum.

Disclosures

I/We may personally own shares in some of the companies mentioned above. However, those positions are not material to either the company or to my/our portfolios.
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.