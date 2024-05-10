Well before a third straight hotter-than-expected U.S. inflation report in April led markets to abandon hopes for a Fed rate cut in June, Vanguard cautioned that a prudent Fed may choose to forgo rate cuts altogether this yearOpens in a new tab, given unexpected U.S. economic strength.

The euro area economy is in a different situation. Growth has tracked close to or below zero in recent quarters and inflation has moderated significantly toward the ECB's 2% target. Currently, core inflation is 2.9% on an annual basis and we expect it to fall toward 2% by the end of the year.

What's more, there's little evidence of further inflation downstream. Although wage growth is elevated, it represents a healthy catch-up of real incomes and is moderating gradually. Meanwhile, inflation expectations remain well anchored, and corporate price-setting behavior has normalized.

In our view, the ECB will start to cut interest rates at its next monetary policy meeting in June. This would result in a divergence from the policy setting of the Fed, which we expect to keep rates on hold for the rest of the year. This has raised eyebrows in the investment community. After all, it's common for ECB policy to follow that of the Fed, often with a lag. As shown in the chart below, the ECB's hiking and cutting cycles came slightly after the Fed's both in the early 2000s and from 2006 through 2009.

However, in our view, this time is different. Domestic conditions in the euro area are sufficiently distinct to warrant a divergence in monetary policy. This line of thinking has been backed by key ECB policymakers, including President Christine Lagarde.

There's a recent precedent of divergence between the two central banks: Toward the end of the last decade, the ECB cut rates slightly and expanded quantitative easing while the Fed embarked on a rate-hiking cycle. The ECB was justified then because domestic conditions were different. It won't be afraid to front-run the Fed this time either.