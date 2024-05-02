Standex International Corp (SXI) Q3 Fiscal 2024 Earnings: Adjusted EPS Aligns with Analyst Projections Amid Market Challenges

Comprehensive Analysis and Future Outlook

Author's Avatar
29 minutes ago
Summary
  • Revenue: Reported at $177.3M for Q3 2024, falling short of estimates of $180.14M and down 3.8% year-over-year.
  • Net Income from Continuing Ops (GAAP): Reached $15.9M, significantly below the estimated $19.27M and decreased by 80.2% compared to the same quarter last year.
  • Diluted EPS (GAAP): Recorded at $1.35, missing the estimated $1.67 and down 80.1% year-over-year.
  • Diluted EPS (Adjusted): Posted at $1.75, slightly exceeding the estimated $1.67 and up 6.1% from Q3 2023.
  • Free Cash Flow: Amounted to $19.3M, representing 121% of GAAP net income and showing a 9.2% increase from the previous year.
  • Dividends per Share: Increased to $0.30, up 7.1% from $0.28 in Q3 2023.
  • Adjusted EBITDA Margin: Held steady at 19.5%, slightly improving by 0.8 percentage points year-over-year.
Article's Main Image

1786483875921424384.png

On May 2, 2024, Standex International Corp (SXI, Financial) released its financial results for the third quarter of fiscal year 2024, as detailed in its 8-K filing. The company, a diversified global manufacturer, reported a mixed financial performance with significant variance in GAAP and adjusted metrics, reflecting ongoing market volatilities and strategic adjustments.

Fiscal Third Quarter Performance Overview

Standex's net sales for the quarter stood at $177.3 million, a decrease of 3.8% year-over-year and slightly below the estimated $180.14 million. The adjusted earnings per share (EPS) was $1.75, closely aligning with analyst expectations of $1.67. This performance demonstrates resilience despite a general market softness impacting the top line.

The company's GAAP operating income plummeted by 75.3% to $21.8 million from the previous year's $88.5 million, primarily due to a one-time charge related to stock compensation. Adjusted operating income saw a slight decrease of 2.2% year-over-year. Notably, Standex achieved a solid adjusted gross margin near 40%, indicative of effective cost management and operational efficiency.

Segment Performance and Strategic Developments

Standex's Electronics segment, which makes up a significant portion of its revenue, saw a modest increase of 2.8% in sales, driven by recent acquisitions but offset by organic declines in certain markets. The Engraving and Engineering Technologies segments reported mixed results, with the latter showing promising growth in aviation end markets.

The company also highlighted the completion of its acquisition of the Japanese-based Sanyu Switch Company, expected to be accretive to earnings and achieve a double-digit return on invested capital in the first year of ownership.

Challenges and Market Conditions

President and CEO David Dunbar commented on the ongoing challenges, including softness in appliances and general industrial end markets, particularly in China and Europe. Despite these headwinds, the company remains optimistic about long-term trends in fast-growing markets such as hybrid and electric automotive, smart grid infrastructure, and space exploration.

"I am pleased with our third quarter operating performance despite continued softness in general market conditions impacting our top line. We again achieved solid adjusted gross margin of near 40%, which followed a record of 40.3% last quarter," said David Dunbar, President and CEO.

Outlook and Forward Guidance

Looking ahead to the fiscal fourth quarter of 2024, Standex expects slightly to moderately higher revenue and adjusted operating margins. This outlook is supported by favorable project timing in the Engineering Technologies segment and increased market demand in the Specialty Solutions segment, alongside contributions from recent acquisitions.

Standex's strategic focus remains on enhancing its product offerings and operational efficiencies to navigate through fluctuating market conditions and capitalize on growth opportunities in its diverse end markets.

For detailed financial figures and future projections, interested parties are encouraged to review the full earnings report and participate in the upcoming investor conference call scheduled for May 3, 2024.

For additional insights and detailed financial analysis, visit Standex's official website.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Standex International Corp for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.