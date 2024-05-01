On May 1, 2024, Gary Smith, President and Chief Executive Officer of Ciena Corp (CIEN, Financial), sold 4,166 shares of the company. The transaction was filed on the same day with the SEC.

Ciena Corp (CIEN, Financial) specializes in the design, manufacture, and sale of network hardware, software, and services. The company provides solutions that help operators, enterprises, and governments manage the increasing demand for high-bandwidth applications and services.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 158,332 shares of Ciena Corp and has not purchased any shares. The company has seen a total of 53 insider sells and no insider buys during the same period.

As of the latest sale, shares of Ciena Corp were trading at $46.66, giving the company a market cap of $6.90 billion. The price-earnings ratio stands at 30.99, above both the industry median of 23.77 and the company's historical median.

The stock's GF Value is estimated at $59.76, indicating that Ciena Corp is modestly undervalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.78.

The GF Value is calculated considering historical multiples such as the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

