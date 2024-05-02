Q1 2024 Crawford & Co Earnings Call Transcript

May 02, 2024 / 12:30PM GMT

Operator



Good morning. My name is Dennis, and I will be your conference facilitator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the Crawford & Company first-quarter 2024 earnings release conference call. In conjunction with this call, a supplementary financial presentation is available on our website at www.crawco.com under the Investor Relations section. (Operator Instructions) As a reminder, ladies and gentlemen, this conference is being recorded today, Tuesday, May 2, 2024.



Some of the matters to be discussed on this conference call and in the supplementary financial presentation may include forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. These statements may relate to, among other things, our expected future operating results and financial condition, our ability to grow our revenues and reduce our operating expenses, expectations regarding our anticipated contributions through our underfunded defined-benefit pension plans, collectability of our billed and unbilled account receivables, financial results from