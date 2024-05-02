On May 2, 2024, G Haning, Director at Rocky Brands Inc (RCKY, Financial), sold 5,000 shares of the company. The transaction was filed on the same day with the SEC. Following this transaction, the insider has sold a total of 9,000 shares over the past year, with no recorded purchases.

Rocky Brands Inc (RCKY, Financial) is a company that specializes in designing, manufacturing, and marketing premium quality outdoor, work, western, duty, and military footwear as well as outdoor and work apparel and accessories.

The shares were sold at a price of $32.78 each, valuing the transaction at approximately $163,900. This sale occurred when Rocky Brands Inc's market cap was reported at $260.628 million.

The company's price-earnings ratio stands at 24.73, which is above both the industry median of 19.435 and the company’s historical median. Additionally, with a current stock price of $32.78 and a GF Value of $26.70, the price-to-GF-Value ratio is 1.23, indicating that the stock is significantly overvalued.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

Over the past year, there have been 6 insider buys and 7 insider sells at Rocky Brands Inc. This recent sale by the insider adds to the trend of more insider selling activities compared to buying over the same period.

