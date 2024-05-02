On May 2, 2024, Nancy Valente, the Executive Vice President, Chief Development Officer of Xencor Inc (XNCR, Financial), sold 4,745 shares of the company. The transaction was documented in a recent SEC Filing.

Xencor Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing engineered monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of cancer, autoimmune diseases, asthma, and allergic diseases. The company uses its proprietary XmAb technology platform to create next-generation antibody candidates designed to maximize therapeutic efficacy and improve patient outcomes.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 4,745 shares and has not made any purchases. The broader insider transaction history at Xencor Inc shows a trend with 1 insider buy and 13 insider sells over the past year.

On the date of the latest transaction, shares of Xencor Inc were trading at $23.58, giving the company a market cap of approximately $1.486 billion. According to the GF Value, the stock is considered Fairly Valued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.94.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, adjusted by a GuruFocus factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

The insider trends and valuation metrics provide a snapshot of recent activities and the financial health of Xencor Inc, offering investors insights into the stock's current standing in the market.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.