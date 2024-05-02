On May 2, 2024, Director Sangeeta Bhatia sold 467 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (VRTX, Financial) as reported in a recent SEC Filing. The transaction occurred at a price of $402.95 per share.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (VRTX, Financial) is a biotechnology firm focused on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis and other severe diseases. The company's innovative approach to drug discovery has positioned it as a leader in the biotech sector.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 1,194 shares of the company and has not made any purchases. This recent sale is part of a broader trend observed within the company, where there have been 60 insider sells and no insider buys over the last year.

The stock's market cap stands at approximately $103.66 billion. With a price-earnings ratio of 28.88, Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc's valuation exceeds both the industry median of 26.78 and its historical median.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value of the stock is estimated at $354.73, making the current price-to-GF-Value ratio 1.14. This suggests that the stock is modestly overvalued.

The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

This insider sale might interest investors tracking insider behaviors as an indicator of the company's future performance and valuation alignment.

