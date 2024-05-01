On May 1, 2024, Director Daniel Fairfax sold 300 shares of Super Micro Computer Inc (SMCI, Financial) as reported in a recent SEC Filing. The shares were sold at a price of $777.36 each, totaling $233,208.

Super Micro Computer Inc specializes in high performance, high efficiency server technology and innovation. The company provides end-to-end green computing solutions to the data center, cloud computing, enterprise IT, big data, high performance computing, and embedded markets.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 1,800 shares of the company and has not made any purchases. This recent transaction follows a trend observed over the past year, where there have been significantly more insider sales (33) compared to insider buys (4).

The stock currently holds a market cap of $45.83 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the company stands at 43.87, which is above both the industry median of 23.77 and the company's historical median.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value estimate for Super Micro Computer Inc is $145.42 per share, making the stock significantly overvalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 5.35.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor from GuruFocus, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

This sale by Director Daniel Fairfax could be of interest to investors monitoring insider behaviors, especially in the context of the company's current valuation and stock performance.

