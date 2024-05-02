Insider Sale: Scott Belsky Sells 2,713 Shares of Adobe Inc (ADBE)

Chief Strategy Officer & Executive Vice President Scott Belsky sold 2,713 shares of Adobe Inc (ADBE, Financial) on May 2, 2024, as reported in a recent SEC Filing. The shares were sold at a price of $474.3 each, totaling approximately $1,286,780.9.

Adobe Inc, a leader in digital media and digital marketing solutions, is known for products such as Photoshop, Acrobat, and the Adobe Marketing Cloud. The company's innovative solutions continue to dominate the creative software market, driving significant digital media content creation.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 11,477 shares of the company and has not made any purchases. This recent transaction follows a pattern observed over the last year, where Adobe Inc has seen more insider selling than buying, with 21 insider sells and only 2 insider buys.

The stock's market cap stands at approximately $217.81 billion, reflecting its significant presence in the tech sector. Adobe Inc's price-earnings ratio is currently 46.48, which is above the industry median of 27.45.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value of Adobe Inc's stock is estimated at $580.19, suggesting that the stock is Modestly Undervalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.82.

The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor based on the company's past performance, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

This sale might interest investors tracking insider behaviors as an indicator of the company's future performance and stock valuation.

