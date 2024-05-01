On May 1, 2024, Director Willie Chiang of Delta Air Lines Inc (DAL, Financial) purchased 10,000 shares of the company, as reported in the SEC Filing. The transaction occurred at a price of $49.5 per share.

Delta Air Lines Inc operates as one of the major American airlines. The company's business includes domestic and international passenger flights, cargo transport, and other airline-related services.

The recent purchase by the insider is part of a broader trend within the company. Over the past year, there have been three insider buys and 13 insider sells at Delta Air Lines Inc. The insider, Willie Chiang, has acquired a total of 10,000 shares over the past year and has not sold any shares.

On the valuation front, Delta Air Lines Inc, with a market cap of $33.27 billion, is trading at a price-earnings ratio of 6.63. This ratio is lower than both the industry median of 14.215 and the company's historical median. The GF Value, an intrinsic value estimate from GuruFocus, is set at $48.59, suggesting that the stock is Fairly Valued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.02.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical multiples such as the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, adjusted by a GuruFocus factor which considers past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from analysts.

This insider transaction and the current valuation metrics provide a snapshot of Delta Air Lines Inc's financial landscape and insider sentiment.

