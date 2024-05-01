On May 1, 2024, Frank Garrido, the Executive Vice President and Chief Restaurant Officer of Domino's Pizza Inc (DPZ, Financial), sold 470 shares of the company. The transaction was documented in a recent SEC Filing.

Domino's Pizza Inc operates as a pizza delivery company globally. It is involved in retail sales of food through company-owned and franchise-operated stores and sales to franchisees. Domino's services include providing pizza and other related items directly to the doorstep of the consumer, as well as in-store pickup.

The shares were sold at a price of $521.45 each, resulting in a total amount of $245,081.50. Following this transaction, the insider's direct ownership in the company stands at 470 shares, which are valued at approximately $245,081.50 based on the current stock price.

Over the past year, the insider transaction history at Domino's Pizza Inc shows a trend of more sales than purchases among insiders. There have been 16 insider sales and no insider buys. This pattern is reflected in the broader insider activity within the company.

Currently, Domino's Pizza Inc has a market cap of approximately $17.94 billion. The stock's price-earnings ratio is 33.59, which is above both the industry median of 22.64 and the company's historical median.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value estimate for Domino's Pizza Inc is $423.07 per share, making the stock modestly overvalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.23.

The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples such as the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, adjusted based on the company's past performance and expected future business outcomes.

This sale by the insider at Domino's Pizza Inc provides investors with a glimpse into the actions taken by high-level executives, offering a piece of the broader financial landscape of the company.

