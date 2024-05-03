Q1 2024 Hershey Co Earnings Call (Pre-Recorded) Transcript

May 03, 2024 / NTS GMT

Melissa Poole - The Hershey Company - VP of IR & Corporate Finance



Good morning, everyone, and welcome to the pre-recorded discussion of The Hershey Company's First Quarter 2021 Earnings Results. My name is Melissa Poole, and I'm the Vice President of Investor Relations at Hershey. Joining me today are Hershey's Chairman and CEO, Michele Buck; and Hershey's Senior Vice President and CFO, Steve Voskuil.



In addition to these remarks, we will host an analyst Q&A-only session at 8:30 a.m. Eastern on the morning of May 3. A replay of this webcast and our subsequent Q&A session will be available on the Investor Relations section of our website, along with their corresponding transcripts.



During the course of today's discussion, management will make forward-looking statements that are subject to various risks and uncertainties. These statements include expectation and assumptions regarding the company's future operations and financial performance. Actual results could differ materially from those projected. The company undertakes no obligation to update these statements based on