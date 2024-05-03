Q1 2024 Bonheur ASA Earnings Call Transcript

May 03, 2024 / 07:00AM GMT

Anette Olsen - Bonheur ASA - CEO



Good morning, and welcome to the first-quarter 2024 presentation for Bonheur. My name is Anette Olsen, and I'm the CEO of Bonheur. I have with me here, as you know well, Richard Olav Aa, our CFO, and he will present the main figures.



We also have, as usual, our CEOs for the different subsidiaries of Bonheur, and they will take their turn in presenting to you. Today, we have three relatively new CEOs that will present for you. It is Sofie Olsen Jebsen, responsible for Fred. Olsen Renewables; Per Arvid Holth, responsible for Fred. Olsen 1848; and Haakon Magne Ore, responsible for Fred. Olsen Windcarrier. In addition, Lars Bender will, of course, present Fred. Olsen Seawind for you. So with that, I will give the word to Richard.



Richard Aa - Bonheur ASA - Chief Financial Officer



Yes, thank you, Anette, and also on hearty welcome to this conference call from me. I think before I go into the numbers, I would like to give you a little bit of the market backdrop of the main markets. I think if you look at the first-quarter