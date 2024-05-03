May 03, 2024 / 07:00AM GMT
Tomas Carlsson - Ncc AB - President, Chief Executive Officer
Good morning, and welcome to this presentation of the first quarter for the NCC Group and Tomas Carlsson. And here I have our CFO, Susanne Lithander. And together with me, she will be presenting this report. But before we start, let's look at some of our key figures.
Susanne Lithander - Ncc AB - Chief Financial Officer, Head - Finance and Information Technology
In the first quarter of 2024 NCC, had orders received of SEK13.4 billion, it is down compared to last year were two large orders in Denmark registered NCC also had strong orders received in Q4 2023. The order backlog was SEK56.3 billion. Net sales in the quarter was SEK11.6 billion. Operating profit was seasonally low due to lower activity during the winter months especially in Business Area industry at minus SEK100 million.
Tomas Carlsson - Ncc AB - President, Chief Executive Officer
That was some of the key figures at we have a stable quarter and where we continued to perform in the really divided
Q1 2024 Ncc AB Earnings Call Transcript
May 03, 2024 / 07:00AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...