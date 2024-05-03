Q1 2024 Ncc AB Earnings Call Transcript

May 03, 2024 / 07:00AM GMT

Tomas Carlsson - Ncc AB - President, Chief Executive Officer



Good morning, and welcome to this presentation of the first quarter for the NCC Group and Tomas Carlsson. And here I have our CFO, Susanne Lithander. And together with me, she will be presenting this report. But before we start, let's look at some of our key figures.



Susanne Lithander - Ncc AB - Chief Financial Officer, Head - Finance and Information Technology



In the first quarter of 2024 NCC, had orders received of SEK13.4 billion, it is down compared to last year were two large orders in Denmark registered NCC also had strong orders received in Q4 2023. The order backlog was SEK56.3 billion. Net sales in the quarter was SEK11.6 billion. Operating profit was seasonally low due to lower activity during the winter months especially in Business Area industry at minus SEK100 million.



Tomas Carlsson - Ncc AB - President, Chief Executive Officer



That was some of the key figures at we have a stable quarter and where we continued to perform in the really divided