Q1 2024 BTS Group AB Earnings Call Transcript

Jessica Skon - BTS Group AB(publ)-President&CEO



Hello, good morning. Dear BTS investors, nice to be with you all. I'm Jessica Skon of BTS Group flew in from San Francisco on Monday of this week. Just in time for your beautiful celebration of spring and the cherry blossoms and lovely to be here. I'm so excited to report on our first quarter first quarter of 2024 first of all, it feels like we're starting off on a better foot than we were a year ago. BTS. is back to growth. We are feeling great about our 23% improvement in EBITDA, which is a combination of both our 7% overall growth and the efficiency measures that we put in place throughout all of last year, which sets the company up for scale.



And our EBITDA, our EBITDA margin improving to 9.5% from 8.2%. So if we do it kind of a double-click into the EBITDA, the largest unit for BTS of BTS, North America and BTS North America is off to a promising start with double digit growth and double-digit growth is coming primarily from growth in our fast-moving consumer goods industries, pharma and