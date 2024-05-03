Q1 2024 Akva Group ASA Earnings Call Transcript

May 03, 2024 / 08:00AM GMT

Knut Nesse - Akva Group ASA - CEO



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen and welcome to the first quarter presentation of Akva Group. The agenda of this morning is that I will do the introduction and the highlights Ronny Meinkohn, CFO will do the financial performance. And after that, we will do a Q&A session. So please post any questions during the presentation and our moderator will read your question during the Q&A.



Okay. Let's go straight to the highlights for the first quarter of '24, revenue of NOK784 million and EBIT of NOK20 million, very strong order intake. You Sea based of NOK800 million, but still slow market in land base. We got awarded of three new barges for the Nordic market with a total contract value of approximately NOK60 million. And this is, of course, very welcome because it's a it's a little signal off more in willingness to invest in the Nordic market. And in context, we didn't sell any barges last year. Also strong focus to further develop and improve implementation of deep farming concept.



First about the numbers and revenue of NOK784 million in the first