Q4 2024 Titan Company Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

May 03, 2024 / 11:30AM GMT

Titan Company Limited FY '24 and Q4 FY '24 Earnings Conference Call. I now hand the conference over to Mr. C.K. Venkataraman, Managing Director, Titan Company Limited.



Coimbatore Krishnamurthy Venkataraman - Titan Company Limited - MD & Director



Thank you, Rio. Good evening, everyone. Welcome to the call. Always a pleasure to talk to all of you. It was a very satisfying quarter for us. Stand-alone growth was slightly above 17%, dispersed across the business portfolio a little differently. The CaratLane business also grew very well, a little over 28%. So the consumer businesses of the company at 18% plus growth is a very encouraging sign in these times.



And what gives us a lot more joy is for the full year, businesses like Watches, Taneira, have done exceedingly well in terms of growth. Of course, jewelry continues to shine, all the brands, including CaratLane for the year. And the foundations