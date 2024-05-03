Q1 2024 Magna International Inc Earnings Call Transcript

May 03, 2024 / 12:00PM GMT

Operator



Thank you for standing by, and welcome to the Magna International First Quarter 2021 Results. (Operator Instructions) Finally, a reminder that this conference is being recorded.



I would now like to turn the conference over to Louis Tonelli, Vice President of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.



Louis Tonelli - Magna International Inc. - VP of IR



Thank you, operator. Hello, everyone, and welcome to our conference call covering our first quarter 2024. Joining me today are Swamy Kotagiri and Pat McCann.



Yesterday, our Board of Directors met and approved our financial results for the first quarter of 2024. We issued a press release this morning outlining our results. You'll find the press release, today's conference call webcast, the slide presentation to go along with the call and our updated quarterly financial review all in the Investor Relations section of our website at magna.com.



Before we get started, just as a reminder, the discussion today may contain forward-looking information or forward-looking statements within the meaning