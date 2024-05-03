May 03, 2024 / 12:15PM GMT

Peter Verdult - Citigroup Inc., Research Division - MD



Good afternoon, everyone. Welcome to the revamped Stirling Square Bank, and good afternoon to everyone in the room. And to those listening on the webcast, good morning, good afternoon, good evening. It's been a very busy week for earnings and in other events, but we are ending the week on a high with the Q1 ratio of Novo Nordisk.



The speakers don't really need introduction, but just out of courtesy, Karsten, Group's CFO; Camilla, Group Commercial Strategy Head; and last but not least, Martin, Head of R&D, joined by us and already of Investor Relations.



Now usually, I'd be saying without further ado, hand it straight over to Karsten to some slides and some Q&A. But I think it is worth just pausing and recognizing that it is Mr. Daniel Bohsen, his last function as the Head of Novo Investor Relations. And I think that needs to be sort of recognized by the audience in the room, not just yet, but when I say. But on that note, I have known Danny, I think, for over 15 years. He was in the (inaudible) analyst covering Novo Nordisk.