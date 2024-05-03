May 03, 2024 / 12:30PM GMT

Operator



Good morning, everyone, and welcome to Shenandoah Telecommunications first-quarter 2024 earnings conference call. Today's conference is being recorded.



At this time, I would like to turn the conference over to Mr. Kirk Andrews, Director of Financial Planning and Analysis for Shentel.



Kirk Andrews - Shenandoah Telecommunications Co - Director, Financial Planning and Analysis



Good morning, and thank you for joining us. The purpose of today's call is to review Shentel's results for the first quarter of 2024. Our results were announced in a press release distributed this morning, and the presentation we'll be reviewing is included on the Investor page at our website www.shentel.com.



Please note that an audio replay of this call will be made available later today. The details are set forth in the press release announcing this call.



With us on the call today are Christopher French, President and Chief Executive Officer; Ed McKay, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating