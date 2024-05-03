Q1 2024 TC Energy Corp Earnings Call Transcript

May 03, 2024 / 12:30PM GMT

I would now like to turn the conference over to Gavin Wylie, Vice President, Investor Relations. Please go ahead.



Gavin Wylie - TC Energy Corporation - Vice-President of IR



Thanks very much and good morning. I'd like to welcome you to TC Energy's 2024 First Quarter Conference Call. Joining me are Francois Poirier, President and Chief Executive Officer; Joel Hunter, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer; along with other members of our senior leadership team. Francois and Joel will begin today with some comments on our financial results and operational highlights. A copy of the slide presentation that will accompany their remarks is available on our website under the Investors section.



Following their remarks, we will take questions from the investment community. We ask that you limit yourself to two